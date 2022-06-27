ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Woman shot, killed in Boynton Beach; police investigate death as homicide

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
BOYNTON BEACH — A woman died of multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, said Boynton Beach police, who are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. and found the woman inside. Responders drove her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Body found:PBSO finds body along canal in suburban Boynton Beach; autopsy will seek cause of death

Homicide victim:Police: Dead person in suburban Boynton car is a homicide victim

Road closures:Sewer pipe repair causing road-closure headaches for Boynton drivers

Police have not released the victim's name or age. She is the first confirmed homicide in Boynton Beach this year and the 42nd in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The city reported eight homicides in 2021, the database shows.

Anyone with information about the incident may call city detectives at 561-742-8116.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

