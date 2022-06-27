ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaway Cove official: Friday night disturbance was isolated event

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Waterpark officials are calling a disturbance at the Castaway Cove's Park After Dark this weekend an isolated event.

According to Castaway Cove Waterpark manager Steve Vaughn:

On Friday, June 24, during the Park After Dark event, some juvenile guests at the park got into a disturbance. Park security separated the people involved and the park closed a half-hour early. The problem was handled internally and Wichita Falls Police officers were not called to the scene.

There were reports of gunfire sounds in the area, but Vaughn said no guns were involved at the scene and no injuries were reported.

More: Wichita County drops charge against dad accused of interfering with deputy at waterpark

Vaughn said he believes the loud sounds were fireworks coming from the nearby Sunnyside neighborhood. Wichita Falls Police public information officer Jeff Hughes said officers did not receive any reports or calls from the park that night.

"Additional security measures will be implemented for all future events as the safety and security of our guests is our top priority.", according to Vaughn.

According to the park's website , Park after Dark is 8-10 p.m. every Friday, June 24-July 29.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Castaway Cove official: Friday night disturbance was isolated event

