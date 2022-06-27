ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Billion dollars of looted Nazi cash in mystery Swiss bank account sparks treasure hunt after chilling list found

By Katie Davis
 2 days ago
A BILLION dollar stash thought to have been looted by the Nazis is being hunted inside a Swiss bank after a chilling list was discovered.

It's feared the dark fortune may be hidden in one or more accounts with Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Lawyers from four different continents are searching for the secret stash Credit: Google Maps/CEN
It comes after a list of 12,000 Nazis that was thought to have been destroyed surfaced in Argentina Credit: Newsflash

The treasure hunt for the eye-watering sum was launched after a list of 12,000 Nazis that was believed to have been destroyed resurfaced in Argentina.

Lawyers on three continents are now scrambling to find the alleged looted fortune - which could even have been concealed in a single secret bank account at the Swiss bank for the last 78 years, Bild reports.

The list contains the names of thousands of former Nazis and sympathisers who lived in Argentina.

It also mentions all those who had transferred money - believed to have been ransacked from Jewish victims - to a bank account in Switzerland.

Argentinian investigator Pedro Filipuzzi discovered the list before handing it over to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organisation that researches the Holocaust and confronts anti-Semitism, hate and terrorism.

The list shows names of those who belonged to The German Union of Syndicates, a cover-up for Nazis who had fled to Argentina.

Chiefs as the Center said they had sent a letter to Credit Suisse Vice-President, Christian Kung, to warn: "We believe it very probable that these dormant accounts hold monies looted from Jewish victims, under the Nuremberg Aryanization laws of the 1930s.

"We are aware that you already have claimants as alleged heirs of Nazis in the list.”

The Center is understood to have requested access to Credit Suisse's archives to settle the matter on behalf of the diminishing number of Holocaust survivors.

Dr Ariel Gelblung, who works for the organisation, said: "Not all of the 12,000 people on that list were people who transferred Nazi money to Germany, but all the people who did so are on that list.

"The bank has to open its files so we can investigate."

According to historical records, the pro-Nazi military regime of President Jose Felix Uriburu and his successor Agustin Pedro Justo welcomed a growing Nazi presence in Argentina during their time in office.

The documentation, with the names of the contributors to the Nazi cause, is said to have been found at the Argentine Congress in 1941, after a police raid on the headquarters of the German Union of Guilds.

When the pro-Nazi United Officers' Group took power of Argentina in 1943, they burnt many documents - including the list.

But Filipuzzi is understood to have found an original copy when he was working in a storage room at the former Nazi headquarters in Buenos Aires. He was just 20 at the time.

The 500 pages listed names in alphabetical order as well as the date of birth and large numbers, believed to be references to money.

SECRET STASH

A number of German companies that had offices in Argentina at the time are also mentioned.

For years, supporters of the Nazis in Argentina paid millions of pounds into an account at the Banco Transatlantico Aleman, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, Bild reported.

Officially, the money was used for the "German Winter Aid", an annual donation drive by the National Socialist People's Welfare that was supposedly used to help finance charitable work.

But not everything went to the Nazis, with the list showing that some of the money went into a bank account at the Credit Suisse, then called the Schweizer Kreditanstalt, it's claimed.

The secret assets were allegedly managed personally by bank president Ludwig Freude, who died in 1956.

Despite finding the list in 1984, Filipuzzi only noticed how important it was years later. He conducted his own investigation and turned to the descendants of the former bank president, Freude, but Credit Suisse reportedly stonewalled him.

In 2019, he handed the list over to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The bank investigators must “contact international courts” if they want to see private documents.

However, it's understood that up to 40 employees - including historians, lawyers and financial experts - are now looking for a possibly camouflaged secret account.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse told Bild: "So far we have not found an account."

Lawyers from Buenos Aires, Washington, Berlin and Zurich are involved, it's reported.

An unnamed lawyer close to the case told Bild: "If the account was created under the name of a company and not under the name of [then bank president] Ludwig Freude, then it is almost impossible to identify the account."

The list contains the names of 12,000 former Nazis and Nazi sympathisers who lived in Argentina Credit: Newsflash

Comments / 40

joshie
2d ago

The Swiss stayed neutral just for this reason. They knew that whoever lost the war the money that they stored in their banks would never have to be returned. Like the house at the casino, they win either way. I can assure you those accounts will never be able to be traced, or found. It’s a pipe dream. The Swiss have already spent that money on themselves.

Reply(1)
24
Mark Goodall
1d ago

the Swiss need to finally come clean about all the illegal activities the Nazis did in World War II they need to restore whatever was stolen that's in their possession or make restitution for hiding it from the people that were deservingly had a right to have it back

Reply(2)
6
olo.
2d ago

publish the list so we can see what those families run now.

Reply(4)
26
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
