Billion dollars of looted Nazi cash in mystery Swiss bank account sparks treasure hunt after chilling list found

A BILLION dollar stash thought to have been looted by the Nazis is being hunted inside a Swiss bank after a chilling list was discovered.

It's feared the dark fortune may be hidden in one or more accounts with Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Lawyers from four different continents are searching for the secret stash Credit: Google Maps/CEN

It comes after a list of 12,000 Nazis that was thought to have been destroyed surfaced in Argentina Credit: Newsflash

The treasure hunt for the eye-watering sum was launched after a list of 12,000 Nazis that was believed to have been destroyed resurfaced in Argentina.

Lawyers on three continents are now scrambling to find the alleged looted fortune - which could even have been concealed in a single secret bank account at the Swiss bank for the last 78 years, Bild reports.

The list contains the names of thousands of former Nazis and sympathisers who lived in Argentina.

It also mentions all those who had transferred money - believed to have been ransacked from Jewish victims - to a bank account in Switzerland.

Argentinian investigator Pedro Filipuzzi discovered the list before handing it over to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organisation that researches the Holocaust and confronts anti-Semitism, hate and terrorism.

The list shows names of those who belonged to The German Union of Syndicates, a cover-up for Nazis who had fled to Argentina.

Chiefs as the Center said they had sent a letter to Credit Suisse Vice-President, Christian Kung, to warn: "We believe it very probable that these dormant accounts hold monies looted from Jewish victims, under the Nuremberg Aryanization laws of the 1930s.

"We are aware that you already have claimants as alleged heirs of Nazis in the list.”

The Center is understood to have requested access to Credit Suisse's archives to settle the matter on behalf of the diminishing number of Holocaust survivors.

Dr Ariel Gelblung, who works for the organisation, said: "Not all of the 12,000 people on that list were people who transferred Nazi money to Germany, but all the people who did so are on that list.

"The bank has to open its files so we can investigate."

According to historical records, the pro-Nazi military regime of President Jose Felix Uriburu and his successor Agustin Pedro Justo welcomed a growing Nazi presence in Argentina during their time in office.

The documentation, with the names of the contributors to the Nazi cause, is said to have been found at the Argentine Congress in 1941, after a police raid on the headquarters of the German Union of Guilds.

When the pro-Nazi United Officers' Group took power of Argentina in 1943, they burnt many documents - including the list.

But Filipuzzi is understood to have found an original copy when he was working in a storage room at the former Nazi headquarters in Buenos Aires. He was just 20 at the time.

The 500 pages listed names in alphabetical order as well as the date of birth and large numbers, believed to be references to money.

SECRET STASH

A number of German companies that had offices in Argentina at the time are also mentioned.

For years, supporters of the Nazis in Argentina paid millions of pounds into an account at the Banco Transatlantico Aleman, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, Bild reported.

Officially, the money was used for the "German Winter Aid", an annual donation drive by the National Socialist People's Welfare that was supposedly used to help finance charitable work.

But not everything went to the Nazis, with the list showing that some of the money went into a bank account at the Credit Suisse, then called the Schweizer Kreditanstalt, it's claimed.

The secret assets were allegedly managed personally by bank president Ludwig Freude, who died in 1956.

Despite finding the list in 1984, Filipuzzi only noticed how important it was years later. He conducted his own investigation and turned to the descendants of the former bank president, Freude, but Credit Suisse reportedly stonewalled him.

In 2019, he handed the list over to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The bank investigators must “contact international courts” if they want to see private documents.

However, it's understood that up to 40 employees - including historians, lawyers and financial experts - are now looking for a possibly camouflaged secret account.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse told Bild: "So far we have not found an account."

Lawyers from Buenos Aires, Washington, Berlin and Zurich are involved, it's reported.

An unnamed lawyer close to the case told Bild: "If the account was created under the name of a company and not under the name of [then bank president] Ludwig Freude, then it is almost impossible to identify the account."