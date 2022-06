Now that mortgage rates have surged to the 6% threshold, a global research company is saying U.S. housing price growth is likely to fall — not this year, but next. In a post published Monday, Capital Economics predicted the U.S. housing market will see home price growth decline by 5% by mid-2023 — which will then be followed by a “gradual recovery” to 3% annual price growth by the end of 2024.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO