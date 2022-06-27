ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles FC confirm Gareth Bale's MLS move as his new club shares a montage of his best moments for Real Madrid... with Wales' World Cup qualification hero joining on an initial 12-month deal

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Wales captain Gareth Bale has shared his excitement after Los Angeles FC confirmed he will join them on a 12-month contract that could be extended until 2024.

Los Angeles announced Bale's arrival on Monday evening with a series of clips showing his finest moments at Real Madrid, where his contract is about to expire in the culmination of his nine-year spell with the LaLiga champions.

Bale replied 'let's go' to a statement from LAFC saying: 'Bale will occupy an international roster slot upon the receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW4pe_0gNXahtU00
Gareth Bale's shock move to MLS club Los Angeles FC on a free transfer has been confirmed

The club will use Target Allocation Money to sign Bale, which is designed to allow clubs to pay hefty wages on a global scale while remaining within the MLS salary cap.

The funding is used for players who earn around £411,000 ($504,375) annually and has a maximum individual salary limit of more than £1.2m ($1.5m).

Bale had ended speculation that he would sign for Cardiff by posting a photo of himself wearning a black and gold LAFC cap on social media, adding: 'See you soon, Los Angeles.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ7Mz_0gNXahtU00
Wales icon Bale will play his home games at the 22,000-capacity Banc of California Stadium

Vincent Tan, the owner of Bale's hometown club, said the Bluebirds had been unable to compete with the commercial deals available to Bale in the US despite the three-time Champions League winner 'really wanting' to play for City.

Former Tottenham winger Bale had also been linked with a return to the Premier League but will have been enticed by the MLS because its season runs until November, a fortnight before Wales' first World Cup finals campaign since 1958 begins in Qatar.

The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in Wales ending that long wait to reach the finals, including two goals at the Cardiff City Stadium in March as his side beat Austria 2-1 to reach the European Qualifiers final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3b1I_0gNXahtU00
Former Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will be among Bale's fellow new arrivals at Los Angeles

Wales faced Ukraine at Cardiff's home on June 5 for a place in the finals, when Andriy Yarmalenko deflected Bale's free-kick beyond his own goalkeeper to score the only goal of the game and send The Dragons through.

Speaking about Bale's arrival on Sunday, LAFC co-president John Thorrington said: 'What I can tell you is that LAFC and Gareth are hoping that this is a long-term partnership and step for Gareth and his family.

'It was never about six months just for the World Cup. We were always talking about longer term than that. That was very clear from Gareth and his representative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfWfQ_0gNXahtU00
LAFC are hopeful Bale will stay beyond the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which begins in November 

'Obviously we expect him to be a top, top player for us and in this league, but we will do so sensibly.

'When Gareth is looking at what he needs to do, his priority will be at LAFC — we are absolutely sure of that.

'But we're not naive to the fact that he, like some other players of ours, have a World Cup on the horizon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFh0U_0gNXahtU00
Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela agreed an extension to his LAFC terms a day before Bale signed

The 32-year-old could make his debut against city rivals LA Galaxy, where former Premier League stars including David Beckham and Robbie Keane have played, on July 8.

A report earlier on Monday claimed that Los Angeles will have to pay £40,000 ($50,000) as a result of the signing to Inter Miami, who are co-owned by ex-England captain Beckham.

Diario AS said that the payment would be required to remove Bale from Inter's 'discovery list' of transfer targets which MLS clubs are allowed to compile.

Daily Mail

Leaked audio reveals Sergio Ramos asked for help to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 from Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales for his 'special performances' after helping Real Madrid win LaLiga

Sergio Ramos asked Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, to help him win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 in an extraordinary leaked audio clip that has surfaced. Ramos, then captain of Real Madrid, was recorded in conversation with Rubiales sometime between July and August 2020, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial via Mundo Deportivo.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe filmed kicking field goals on a trip to the LA Rams' SoFi stadium as the Frenchman gets prepared to return to PSG as the best paid player of all time

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been filmed trying his hand at a different kind of football. Mbappe, who is spending his summer break Stateside, was filmed kicking field goals at the LA Rams' SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The ground was the site of the Rams' Super Bowl win back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent as they press to finalise a deal for the Leeds winger and fend off any late threat from Barcelona after Deco is spotted outside the Nou Camp

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent Deco today as they press to finalise the Leeds winger's signing and head off any late threat from Barcelona. The club have offered a five year deal worth around £118,000 a week and agreed a £55m fee plus add-ons with Leeds as they look to secure their first signing of the window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill attracts Premier League interest after an impressive loan spell with Huddersfield Town as Leicester, Southampton and Everton eye the 19-year-old

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is wanted by Leicester City and Southampton. The 19-year-old centre-back had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town last season and has also attracted interest from Everton. Leicester are particularly keen but need to offload Jannik Vestergaard first. The defender, who is a product of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United confident of landing first signing of Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford revolution as deal nears for £12.9million Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia following positive talks

Manchester United are confident of signing £12.9m Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia after talks on Wednesday. United now need to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old, which is expected to be straightforward. It is anticipated that Malacia will become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We tried our best but failed': Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan insists Gareth Bale 'really wanted' to play for his hometown club in the Championship but admits the offer from Los Angeles FC was 'too attractive to turn down'

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan says they tried their best to sign Gareth Bale but that MLS side Los Angeles FC were 'too big' to turn down. The former Real Madrid star ended uncertainty over his future by sharing a video of himself with a black and gold LAFC cap, alongside the caption: 'See you soon, Los Angeles.'
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Neymar 'has to go to Chelsea', urges Thiago Silva as Blues defender sends message to new owner Todd Boehly to bring his Brazil team-mate to Stamford Bridge amid growing doubts over superstar's future at PSG

Thiago Silva has expressed his hopes that his Brazil team-mate Neymar will join him at Chelsea. Neymar has been linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Blues one of several clubs linked to the star - and among the very few able to afford his expensive services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
