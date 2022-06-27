ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Superior Telegram wins 22 awards from Wisconsin Newspaper Association

By Staff reports
Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Newspaper Association announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Better Newspaper Contest on Friday, June 24, in Madison, and the Superior Telegram was honored with 22 awards. In the weekly newspapers division, the Telegram received the following awards. Jed Carlson and Maria Lockwood, first place,...

WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Miss Wisconsin was born and raised in Wausau. Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned Miss Wisconsin on June 18. Her victory comes after years of participating in scholarship competitions and previously serving as Miss Madison, Miss Badgerland and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen. “I went...
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Telegram

Design for Superior's fiber optic network progresses

SUPERIOR — The design phase of the plan to build a citywide fiber optic network is 50% complete, John Honker with Magellan LLC told the city's communications and information technology committee during its Monday, June 27, meeting. The city council in March tapped Magellan LLC to verify the feasibility...
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Vake To Head Iron Mining Association

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Former evening news anchor at CBS-3 Duluth, Kristen Vake, has been named as Executive Director of the Iron Mining Association (IMA) of Minnesota. Vake, a native of Chisholm, covered many aspects of the iron mining industry during her journalism career and the association’s Board Chair, Chrissy Bartovich, says her deep roots in the mining industry and her passion for the Iron Range makes her uniquely qualified to lead the IMA.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Auto racing: Border Battle in Superior welcomes back Canadian friends

SUPERIOR — The sixth annual Great Lakes Border Battle this weekend at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior is back and bigger than ever. The two-day event features $10,000 to win for Modifieds, a season-high for all of Wissota, according to track promoter Joe Stariha. Racing starts at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2.
SUPERIOR, WI
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin election investigator sued again for deleting records

MADISON, Wis. — A liberal government watchdog group on Tuesday filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin, targeting the lead investigator for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to the investigation. The most recent lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Wisconsin governor discusses Alzheimer’s at Memory Cafe re-opening in West Bend

WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday hosted former Wisconsin Governor Martin J. Schreiber, who talked about his book “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and his journey being a caregiver for his wife Elaine, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and passed away earlier this year, at the grand re-opening of the library's Memory Cafe.
WEST BEND, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Telegram

Jeanne Rae Peterson

Jeanne Rae Peterson, 76, of Iron River Wisconsin Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. Jeanne was born in Duluth Minnesota on February 17, 1946, to Arnold and Evelyn (Soderberg) Peterson, the youngest of three siblings. Jeanne graduated high school from Denfeld High in 1964, and after high school she stayed in Duluth, married, and started her family. In the early 70’s after divorcing her first husband, Jeanne and her daughter Paula moved to Iron River where she started her lengthy career in the hospitality industry, beginning with Stewart’s Lodge. She was well known in Iron River for her talents in the kitchen, especially her potato salad and pigs in the blanket, working at almost every eating establishment and tavern in town showing off her witty/sarcastic personality and always letting you know exactly how she felt. She worked at other businesses such as LePage’s Hardware Store and who could forget her business Jeanne’s Fantasy and Fun. In 2000 she was blessed with a Grandson from her second daughter whom she adored! He was the center of her universe and she let everyone know! She was a genuine person who would be the first to lend a helping hand, volunteer for a benefit, or give you a couple of rolls of toilet paper if you ran out. She will be missed by many, but leaves behind epic memories for all to cherish, hot tub party anyone?
IRON RIVER, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels Tied to Groups That Pushed Aggressively for Gas Tax Increases

Michels was also board president of a group that opposed a bill that would have stopped companies that employ illegal immigrants from getting government contracts. For years, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and his family-run company have been involved in groups that pushed aggressively for increases in the Wisconsin gas tax and vehicle registration fees, Wisconsin Right Now has documented.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

U.S. Steel to invest $150 million at Minnesota mine

U.S. Steel will spend about $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock — pellets needed to supply the kind of mills that now dominate the nation’s steel industry, the company announced Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Telegram

Club Canna opens; Soundtronics makes move

SUPERIOR — Club Canna opened its doors in Superior’s South End neighborhood Friday, June 24. Located in the former Jack’s Fast Food Spur building, 5701 Tower Ave., the new business offers slushies, juices, cold brew coffee, energy drinks and water. Customers age 21 and older can have their drinks infused with Sutherland CBD products at the checkout counter.
SUPERIOR, WI

