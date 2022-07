These modern-day Robin Hoods are doing Mother Nature’s dirty work…. Back in April I highlighted an activist group called Adbusters advocating people deflating the tires on SUVs in the United States and other developed nations as a way to fight climate change. It seemed like such a stupid idea and like any social contagion it’s spread. Now a group called The Tyre Extinguishers has been bragging on Twitter about how they were able to deflate – sorry, “disarm” – the tires on 40 SUVs in the Upper East Side area of New York City, calling the action “the first of many.”

