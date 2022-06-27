Police ask for help to identify persons of interest in Fells Point double shooting
By Tim Swift
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are asking for the public's help to identify several persons of interest in a double shooting case. Police released two images Monday. In the first image, four men are pictured....
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend.
Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.
Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center.
Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition.
No details about a suspect or motive have been released.
Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome.
WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support.
A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore.
SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue.
Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m.
They were reopened about 11:50 a.m.
#BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police arrested a man Wednesday they say struck a police officer with a car and dragged him several blocks about 12 hours earlier. Police said 36-year-old Joseph Daniel Black barricaded himself inside a home in West Baltimore's Upton section for several hours Wednesday morning, but he eventually surrendered without incident.
A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
Another shooting happened on Sinclair Lane Monday night, the same area where a triple shooting killed two people Sunday night at a shopping center and the third in the last week. Police said a man went to the hospital Monday night saying he was shot on Sinclair Lane. There's no...
BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going.
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.
“He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities.
County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday.
Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend.
Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend.
Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to two separate shootings in the northern part of the city Monday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Northeast Baltimore learned of the first shooting at 7:37 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital, police said.
Investigators initially believed the man was shot in the4800 block of Sinclair Lane.
About two hours later, at 9:42 p.m., officers on patrol in North Baltimore found a 29-year-old woman suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about these shootings can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Northern District detectives at 410-396-2012.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the city's Franklin Square section and gunfire was reported near the University of Maryland, Baltimore Tuesday, Baltimore police said. Around 1:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of Fulton and West Fayette Street after a report of gunfire. Officers on...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man and woman were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore City Monday night. A man was shot in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. This is the seventh shooting along Sinclair Lane within less than a week. At around 7:37 p.m., officers responded...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was convicted Wednesday of killing and raping an 83-year-old woman in 2018, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Tyrone Harvin, now 17, faces a sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An elderly man was killed in a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday, Baltimore County Police confirmed. According to police, 88-year-old Henry Cerquetti was walking near Liberty Road when a 2020 Toyota Highlander left the roadway, striking the man. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned as the vehicle...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police need the public's help identifying suspects wanted in connection to a North Baltimore robbery. Police released several photos on Monday in reference to a recent burglary in the 2500 block of Park Heights Terrace,. If you know the identities of these men, please contact...
A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 6-year-old girl and a man are were injured in a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland on Monday night. Prince George's County Police report the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Frontier Count. Police received a 911 call for help after two people were shot and were being driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
