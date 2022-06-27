Police ask for help to identify persons of interest in Fells Point double shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO