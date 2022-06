LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s heat did not keep people away from the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival. Owner of the festival and co-owner of the Adirondack Winery, Sasha Pardy, says, “well we had about 4,000 people today. We expect about 3,000 tomorrow. It’s a beautiful day in Lake George and people are here sampling from 120 different vendors from all over New York State.”

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO