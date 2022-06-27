ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Two Democrats seeking to oust Bill Posey to face off in upcoming congressional primary

By Dave Berman and Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

Two Democrats will square off in an Aug. 23 primary, with the winner going on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Rockledge, in the Nov. 8 general election.

With candidate qualifying periods closed, some other races already have been decided.

For example, three Republicans seeking seats on the Canaveral Port Authority had no opposition, and automatically win four-year term.

Also unopposed were judicial candidates for seven of the eight local Circuit Court seats up for election this year, and for three of the five Brevard County Court seats up for election this year.

Here are the details:

Congress

Posey represents Florida's 8th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Brevard and Indian River counties, and a small portion of eastern Orange County. Posey was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, and currently is completing his seventh two-year term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se3ov_0gNXZo2600

This year will see two Brevard County Democrats vying to unseat Posey.

Danelle Dodge and Joanne Terry both are seeking to appeal to the needs of voters in hopes of an upset against the incumbent this year. Both of them are hoping to address the needs of constituents in areas such as the economy and health care, and both are hoping their status as political "outsiders" will be a boon to their campaigns.

County Commission, School Board lineups: Brevard election stage set: stiff competition in D2, D4 and School Board 2022 races

Port commissioner seeks Florida House seat: Florida House candidate Hattaway, opponent Tramont pick up key endorsements

Terry, who lives in Satellite Beach, said she is worried many people are not reaping the benefits of the economic growth the area has seen over the past several years, and said she hopes to give everybody a fair shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAOj3_0gNXZo2600

Terry is banking on policy changes like expanding open enrollment periods for the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, as well as transitioning to more renewable energies and electric vehicles, will help Brevard constituents with rising health care and gas costs.

Dodge said she's hoping to do more in the way of constituent services and outreach if elected.

"Posey hasn’t been here for a town hall in many years," said Dodge, a Cape Canaveral resident.

"I think it’s time for us to have a representative who’s going to use the office to provide tangible services, make us a thriving hub of innovation, education, growth and success."

On the economy, Dodge wants to see more done to stop corporations, especially oil companies, from what she claims is price-gouging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFhXH_0gNXZo2600

In commenting on his bid for an eighth term, Posey said: “It’s a great privilege to serve the community where I grew up and raised my family, and I am deeply humbled by the strong support we have received from across the district. I’m looking forward to a spirited campaign, followed by a red wave of change sweeping across the country in November."

The base salary for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives is $174,000.

Canaveral Port Authority

Three Republican candidates were elected to four-year terms after they received no opposition — Jerry Allender in District 1, Fritz VanVolkenburgh in District 3 and Wayne Justice in District 5.

Allender and Justice are incumbents, although Justice will be switching from his current District 3 seat to District 5 when his new term begins.

The current District 5 Canaveral Port Authority commissioner and secretary/treasurer, Republican Robyn Hattaway, is not seeking reelection.

Instead, she is running for a Florida House of Representatives seat in District 30 that includes northern Brevard County and southern Volusia County, and will face Republican Chase Tremont in an Aug. 23 primary. The winner will face write-in candidate Vic Baker in the Nov. 8 general election.

VanVolkenburgh will, in effect, replace Hattaway on the five-member, all-Republican Canaveral Port Authority board.

VanVolkenburgh is the chief of staff for District 2 Brevard County Commission office, where there is a commissioner vacancy following the resignation of Commissioner Bryan Lober.

VanVolkenburgh previously worked as a finance manager for Brevard County, internal auditor for the Brevard County clerk of court, assistant state attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit in Brevard County, management consultant for Deloitte Consulting and bank operations officer for Barnett Bank. He also has worked as a ferryboat captain, freight boat captain and harbormaster.

Allender previously has been elected to six four-year terms as a port commissioner during two different time frames. He previously was elected in 1982, 1986, 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018. He is the current Port Authority chairman.

Justice was previously elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.

Allender, Justice and VanVolkenburgh will be sworn in to their new terms on Dec. 7.

Port commissioners are paid $10,444 a year.

Circuit Court judge

There are eight races up in 2022 for Circuit Court judge positions in the 18th Judicial Circuit that includes Brevard and Seminole counties.

Circuit Court judge races are nonpartisan, so the candidates have no political party designations. They have six-year terms, and are paid $165,509 a year.

Circuit Court has jurisdiction over felony crimes and civil matters involving more than $30,000. Circuit Court also has general trial jurisdiction over matters not assigned by statute to the County Court, and also to hear appeals from County Court cases.

Only one of the eight local Circuit Court races is contested, in Group 3, where incumbent Jessica Recksiedler is being challenged by John Mannion. That election is being held Aug. 23.

Elected without opposition among the Circuit Court positions were:

  • Incumbent Kelly Jo McKibben in Group 1.
  • Scott Blaue in Group 6. Incumbent David Dugan is not seeking reelection.
  • Incumbent Christina Marie Sanchez Serrano in Group 9.
  • Incumbent Christopher Michael Sprysenski in Group 10.
  • Incumbent Michael Joseph Rudisill in Group 16.
  • Michelle Pruitt Studstill in Group 22. Incumbent Morgan Reinman is not seeking reelection.
  • Incumbent Michelle L. Naberhaus in Group 26.

Brevard County Court judge

There are five Brevard County Court seats up for election this year — two contested and three without opposition.

County Court judges run in nonpartisan elections, have six-year terms, and are paid $156,377 a year.

County Court has jurisdiction for misdemeanor crimes, traffic violations and civil matters in disputes involving less than $30,000.

The contested elections are held on Aug. 23. They are:

  • Incumbent Kelly Ingram facing David Allen Baker in Group 2.
  • Rodney Edwards, Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy all running in Group 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will have a runoff election on Nov. 8. Incumbent Rhonda Babb is not seeking reelection.

Elected without opposition among the Brevard County Court judge positions were:

  • Incumbent David Silverman in Group 1.
  • Incumbent Aaron Peacock in Group 7.
  • Incumbent David Koenig in Group 9.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two Democrats seeking to oust Bill Posey to face off in upcoming congressional primary

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Posey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Republicans#Circuit Court#Brevard County Court#County Commission#D4 And School Board#Florida House
Lakeland Gazette

Letter – Gay Marriage in Florida & Mayor Mutz

Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
LAKELAND, FL
Washington Examiner

Texas GOP rejects 2020 election and contends Biden was 'not legitimately elected'

The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform this weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 election and declares that President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. The changes were made during the state GOP’s biennial convention as Republican leaders contended the 2020 election violated the Constitution and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate

Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Illinois, with the winner taking on incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth.Duckworth, 54, a wounded Iraqi war veteran and popular politician, is unopposed in the primary. She will be the clear favorite as she seeks a second term in November in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected President Donald Trump by double digits. Of 34 Senate races nationwide, the Cook Political Report puts her chances among just 10 it ranks as “Solid D” for a likely Democratic win. While...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS
PBS NewsHour

Lankford wins GOP primary in race for U.S. Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. James Lankford won Tuesday’s GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Lankford, 54, defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, and Joan Farr, 67, of Broken Arrow and will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy