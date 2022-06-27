Two Democrats seeking to oust Bill Posey to face off in upcoming congressional primary

Two Democrats will square off in an Aug. 23 primary, with the winner going on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Rockledge, in the Nov. 8 general election.

With candidate qualifying periods closed, some other races already have been decided.

For example, three Republicans seeking seats on the Canaveral Port Authority had no opposition, and automatically win four-year term.

Also unopposed were judicial candidates for seven of the eight local Circuit Court seats up for election this year, and for three of the five Brevard County Court seats up for election this year.

Here are the details:

Congress

Posey represents Florida's 8th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Brevard and Indian River counties, and a small portion of eastern Orange County. Posey was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, and currently is completing his seventh two-year term.

This year will see two Brevard County Democrats vying to unseat Posey.

Danelle Dodge and Joanne Terry both are seeking to appeal to the needs of voters in hopes of an upset against the incumbent this year. Both of them are hoping to address the needs of constituents in areas such as the economy and health care, and both are hoping their status as political "outsiders" will be a boon to their campaigns.

Terry, who lives in Satellite Beach, said she is worried many people are not reaping the benefits of the economic growth the area has seen over the past several years, and said she hopes to give everybody a fair shot.

Terry is banking on policy changes like expanding open enrollment periods for the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, as well as transitioning to more renewable energies and electric vehicles, will help Brevard constituents with rising health care and gas costs.

Dodge said she's hoping to do more in the way of constituent services and outreach if elected.

"Posey hasn’t been here for a town hall in many years," said Dodge, a Cape Canaveral resident.

"I think it’s time for us to have a representative who’s going to use the office to provide tangible services, make us a thriving hub of innovation, education, growth and success."

On the economy, Dodge wants to see more done to stop corporations, especially oil companies, from what she claims is price-gouging.

In commenting on his bid for an eighth term, Posey said: “It’s a great privilege to serve the community where I grew up and raised my family, and I am deeply humbled by the strong support we have received from across the district. I’m looking forward to a spirited campaign, followed by a red wave of change sweeping across the country in November."

The base salary for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives is $174,000.

Canaveral Port Authority

Three Republican candidates were elected to four-year terms after they received no opposition — Jerry Allender in District 1, Fritz VanVolkenburgh in District 3 and Wayne Justice in District 5.

Allender and Justice are incumbents, although Justice will be switching from his current District 3 seat to District 5 when his new term begins.

The current District 5 Canaveral Port Authority commissioner and secretary/treasurer, Republican Robyn Hattaway, is not seeking reelection.

Instead, she is running for a Florida House of Representatives seat in District 30 that includes northern Brevard County and southern Volusia County, and will face Republican Chase Tremont in an Aug. 23 primary. The winner will face write-in candidate Vic Baker in the Nov. 8 general election.

VanVolkenburgh will, in effect, replace Hattaway on the five-member, all-Republican Canaveral Port Authority board.

VanVolkenburgh is the chief of staff for District 2 Brevard County Commission office, where there is a commissioner vacancy following the resignation of Commissioner Bryan Lober.

VanVolkenburgh previously worked as a finance manager for Brevard County, internal auditor for the Brevard County clerk of court, assistant state attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit in Brevard County, management consultant for Deloitte Consulting and bank operations officer for Barnett Bank. He also has worked as a ferryboat captain, freight boat captain and harbormaster.

Allender previously has been elected to six four-year terms as a port commissioner during two different time frames. He previously was elected in 1982, 1986, 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018. He is the current Port Authority chairman.

Justice was previously elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.

Allender, Justice and VanVolkenburgh will be sworn in to their new terms on Dec. 7.

Port commissioners are paid $10,444 a year.

Circuit Court judge

There are eight races up in 2022 for Circuit Court judge positions in the 18th Judicial Circuit that includes Brevard and Seminole counties.

Circuit Court judge races are nonpartisan, so the candidates have no political party designations. They have six-year terms, and are paid $165,509 a year.

Circuit Court has jurisdiction over felony crimes and civil matters involving more than $30,000. Circuit Court also has general trial jurisdiction over matters not assigned by statute to the County Court, and also to hear appeals from County Court cases.

Only one of the eight local Circuit Court races is contested, in Group 3, where incumbent Jessica Recksiedler is being challenged by John Mannion. That election is being held Aug. 23.

Elected without opposition among the Circuit Court positions were:

Incumbent Kelly Jo McKibben in Group 1.

Scott Blaue in Group 6. Incumbent David Dugan is not seeking reelection.

Incumbent Christina Marie Sanchez Serrano in Group 9.

Incumbent Christopher Michael Sprysenski in Group 10.

Incumbent Michael Joseph Rudisill in Group 16.

Michelle Pruitt Studstill in Group 22. Incumbent Morgan Reinman is not seeking reelection.

Incumbent Michelle L. Naberhaus in Group 26.

Brevard County Court judge

There are five Brevard County Court seats up for election this year — two contested and three without opposition.

County Court judges run in nonpartisan elections, have six-year terms, and are paid $156,377 a year.

County Court has jurisdiction for misdemeanor crimes, traffic violations and civil matters in disputes involving less than $30,000.

The contested elections are held on Aug. 23. They are:

Incumbent Kelly Ingram facing David Allen Baker in Group 2.

Rodney Edwards, Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy all running in Group 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will have a runoff election on Nov. 8. Incumbent Rhonda Babb is not seeking reelection.

Elected without opposition among the Brevard County Court judge positions were:

Incumbent David Silverman in Group 1.

Incumbent Aaron Peacock in Group 7.

Incumbent David Koenig in Group 9.

