Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

Long Beach, California – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has revealed the identity of the man who was discovered dead in North Long Beach on Sunday in the vicinity of East Artesia Boulevard and the Los Angeles River. Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were sent...
Two unrelated shootings occurred within hours of each other last night leaving two people injured. The first occurred on the 22 hundred block of Locust avenue. at approximately 8:46 p.m, officers were dispatched to the scene regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival they contacted a female...
LONG BEACH – At least one person was killed Tuesday in a freeway collision in Long Beach. First responders found a woman shot inside the vehicle, according to broadcast reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:32 a.m. to the Anaheim Street off ramp and the...
A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
CANOGA PARK – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was stabbed to death in Canoga Park. The crime was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday near Deering Avenue and Gault Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paul Sanchez, 39, who was homeless, died at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES - A father and his 10-year-old son were found dead in Chatsworth in what police believe could be a murder-suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 21000 block of Plummer Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of both victims outside a vehicle parked a short distance from William Tell Aggeler High School.
Juve Medina Morales, 26, was found around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday after authorities responded to a report of a dead body.
Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
LOS ANGELES – Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:20 a.m. to 6329 10th Ave., east of the Crenshaw Inn where they found a woman, who they say was the victim and a man who they say is the suspect in the shooting, in the street with gunshot wounds.
38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II dead after being struck by 3 hit-and-run motorists in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II as the homeless man who lost his life early Monday morning after getting struck by two cars and an SUV that all left the scene in Fullerton. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at 1:30 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue [...]
Vehicle Accident on Century Boulevard Kills One 65-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard on June 25th at around 6:00 p.m. Furthermore, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driven by Washington and an unidentified vehicle. According to authorities, 65-year-old Washington was thrown from his...
56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn, both from Lake Hughes, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Sunday night north of Santa Clarita. The crews actively responded to the area of Pine Canyon Road near Tweedy Lakes in Lake Hughes north of Santa Clarita at about 10:15 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
Originally published as a San Bernardino Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 23, 2021, San Bernardino Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block W. 23rd Street regarding a deceased person at a residence. As officers conducted their initial investigation, it was determined that the decedent was a victim of homicide.
