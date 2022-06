Yes, Virginia there is a City Council election on July 26. Early voting for the July 26 City Council election starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. There will be no early voting on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. The early voting site in the Blue Room at the Old Guilford County Court House at 301 W. Market St. will be open week days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO