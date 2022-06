July is National Parks and Recreation month and the award-winning Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has some special events scheduled to celebrate. Events kick off on Thursday, June 30 (not quite July but close enough) at Lindley Pool with “Tie Dye the 4th of July.” Kids will be able to create their own tie-dye T-shirt. The cost is $10 and participants and those who plan to be close to the participants are advised to dress for mess. There will also be music, games and Kona Ice.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO