2022 NBA free agent power forward rankings: Miles Bridges leads list in NBA free agency

NBA free agents can officially begin negotiating with teams on Thursday at 3 p.m. Arizona time.

Here's a look at some of the top power forwards in 2022 NBA free agency.

The cream of the crop, according to NBA free agent power forward rankings this offseason?

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges .

Several sites have Bridges ranked as the No. 1 power forward in 2022 NBA free agency.

Hoops Hype's Frank Urbina put Bridges as the No. 1 power forward in free agency.

He wrote: "Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms."

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey also had Bridges ranked No. 1 among power forwards in free agency in the 2022 free agent class.

He wrote: "Versatility and defense would make most of the players on this list solid additions for just about any team in the league, but the No. 1 spot couldn't have been much more obvious. Coming off his rookie contract, 24-year-old Miles Bridges played like a borderline All-Star this season. Gone are the days of him being known mostly for highlight-reel dunks. Now, a bully-ball drive game and a significant boost in creation for teammates have made Bridges a dynamic, all-around offensive weapon. Bridges was top 40 in the league in wins over replacement player this season, with averages of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game (all career highs). While he may not be able to lock down opposing forwards with the same consistency as some of the others listed here, his size (6'6", 225 lbs) and athleticism give him the potential to do so. Plus, those previously mentioned highlight dunks are still a staple. And those have an unquantifiable effect on both his team and its opponents. The kind of attacks Bridges is capable of can energize his teammates and demoralize everyone else."

Bridges isn't the only power forward on the free agent market in the NBA in 2022.

Hoops Hype ranked the Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker second on its list, followed by the Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher .

It had the Golden State Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. fourth, followed by Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of Tucker, it wrote: "Bully of a defender thanks to his size, strength and effort. Corner three-point specialist."

Bleacher Report put Otto Porter Jr. No. 2 in its ranking of the top power forwards in 2022 NBA free agency.

It ranked Nicolas Batum No. 3, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers' Robert Covington . It rounded out its Top 5 with Chris Boucher.

Of Porter Jr., it wrote: "Otto Porter Jr.'s injuries nearly derailed a heck of a start to his NBA career. As a starter for the Washington Wizards for three straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Porter averaged 13.3 points, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from three. He was a seemingly ideal floor-spacing forward for a team that featured two ball-dominant guards in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Then, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, various injuries limited him to 32.7 appearances per season. And his box plus/minus tumbled from 2.7 to 0.7. This season, though, he moved more permanently to the 4 and bounced back as a reserve for the title-contending Golden State Warriors. He posted his best true shooting percentage since 2017-18 and moved the needle for a team loaded with All-Star talent. With his ability to space the floor, willingness to play an ancillary role and versatility on defense, Porter pushed Stephen Curry's net rating (net points per 100 possessions) to 13.8 (it was 8.8 when Curry played without Porter)."

More 2022 NBA free agent power forwards to watch

Other free agent power forwards to watch include Kyle Anderson , Marvin Bagley III (restricted), Jae'Sean Tate (team option), Thaddeus Young , Carmelo Anthony , Jalen Smith , Trey Lyles (team option), Taurean Prince , Markieff Morris , Isaiah Roby (team option), Eric Paschall , Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap .

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

