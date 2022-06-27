ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA free agent power forward rankings: Miles Bridges leads list in NBA free agency

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

NBA free agents can officially begin negotiating with teams on Thursday at 3 p.m. Arizona time.

Here's a look at some of the top power forwards in 2022 NBA free agency.

2022 NBA free agent rankings :

The cream of the crop, according to NBA free agent power forward rankings this offseason?

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges .

Several sites have Bridges ranked as the No. 1 power forward in 2022 NBA free agency.

Hoops Hype's Frank Urbina put Bridges as the No. 1 power forward in free agency.

He wrote: "Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms."

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey also had Bridges ranked No. 1 among power forwards in free agency in the 2022 free agent class.

He wrote: "Versatility and defense would make most of the players on this list solid additions for just about any team in the league, but the No. 1 spot couldn't have been much more obvious. Coming off his rookie contract, 24-year-old Miles Bridges played like a borderline All-Star this season. Gone are the days of him being known mostly for highlight-reel dunks. Now, a bully-ball drive game and a significant boost in creation for teammates have made Bridges a dynamic, all-around offensive weapon. Bridges was top 40 in the league in wins over replacement player this season, with averages of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game (all career highs). While he may not be able to lock down opposing forwards with the same consistency as some of the others listed here, his size (6'6", 225 lbs) and athleticism give him the potential to do so. Plus, those previously mentioned highlight dunks are still a staple. And those have an unquantifiable effect on both his team and its opponents. The kind of attacks Bridges is capable of can energize his teammates and demoralize everyone else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RREvX_0gNXYwst00

2022 NBA free agent power forward rankings

Bridges isn't the only power forward on the free agent market in the NBA in 2022.

Hoops Hype ranked the Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker second on its list, followed by the Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher .

It had the Golden State Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. fourth, followed by Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of Tucker, it wrote: "Bully of a defender thanks to his size, strength and effort. Corner three-point specialist."

Bleacher Report put Otto Porter Jr. No. 2 in its ranking of the top power forwards in 2022 NBA free agency.

It ranked Nicolas Batum No. 3, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers' Robert Covington . It rounded out its Top 5 with Chris Boucher.

Of Porter Jr., it wrote: "Otto Porter Jr.'s injuries nearly derailed a heck of a start to his NBA career. As a starter for the Washington Wizards for three straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Porter averaged 13.3 points, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from three. He was a seemingly ideal floor-spacing forward for a team that featured two ball-dominant guards in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Then, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, various injuries limited him to 32.7 appearances per season. And his box plus/minus tumbled from 2.7 to 0.7. This season, though, he moved more permanently to the 4 and bounced back as a reserve for the title-contending Golden State Warriors. He posted his best true shooting percentage since 2017-18 and moved the needle for a team loaded with All-Star talent. With his ability to space the floor, willingness to play an ancillary role and versatility on defense, Porter pushed Stephen Curry's net rating (net points per 100 possessions) to 13.8 (it was 8.8 when Curry played without Porter)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcjuH_0gNXYwst00

More 2022 NBA free agent power forwards to watch

Other free agent power forwards to watch include Kyle Anderson , Marvin Bagley III (restricted), Jae'Sean Tate (team option), Thaddeus Young , Carmelo Anthony , Jalen Smith , Trey Lyles (team option), Taurean Prince , Markieff Morris , Isaiah Roby (team option), Eric Paschall , Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap .

NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season :

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2022 NBA free agent power forward rankings: Miles Bridges leads list in NBA free agency

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office. Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Eric Paschall
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation this year, including Christian Wood, who Dallas recently acquired from the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, and more. And then there's the NBA Draft,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Hoops Hype
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks trading Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons

The New York Knicks reportedly are sending more players to the Motor City. The team is trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons will also receive their own 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via the Miami Heat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry To Host The ESPYS Next Month

Click here to read the full article. Current Finals MVP Stephen Curry of the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host this year’s ESPYS live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20. The event celebrates the year in sports by recognizing major achievements, remembering unforgettable moments and honoring the leading performers and performances. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said the four-time NBA champion. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans...
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy