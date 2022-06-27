Large fight breaks out in Coyote Ugly parking lot, one arrested for alleged stabbing

DESTIN — One person was arrested after a large fight that broke out in the Coyote Ugly Saloon parking lot early Sunday morning left several people unconscious and one person with a stab wound.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies responded to Coyote Ugly in Destin about 12:30 a.m. after getting a call about a “large scale disturbance," according to an OCSO news release.

Shooting outside Coyote Ugly in April:Investigation underway after shots fired during argument at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

Sexual assault under investigation:OCSO investigating report of woman being knocked unconscious, sexually assaulted in Destin

When they arrived, deputies found multiple people unconscious in the parking lot. Several people suffered facial injuries. One person was found in a van with a non-life-threatening stab wound in the lower back, according to the OCSO.

Jared Granados, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee, was reportedly identified as a suspect in the stabbing. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Granados allegedly told deputies he was trying to help his girlfriend.

The OCSO was still working Monday to identify additional victims and suspects. The fight was captured on video surveillance.

One man was reportedly seen punching a woman in the face and knocking her out. Video surveillance also captured another person being knocked unconscious.

Anyone who saw the fight or has any information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400. Anonymous tips can be made to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.