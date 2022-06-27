Teen shot near Grant and Silverbell Sunday dies

Updated on June 27, 2022 at 5:08 p.m.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a June 26 shooting near Grant Road that left a 17-year-old dead.

The incident took place on the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive at approximately 2:18 a.m.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot trauma who was then taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as David Reyes. His next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, the victim was at a gathering and became involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of males.

The confrontation then turned physical and Reyes was shot.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

Original story:

