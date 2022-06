MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A search is underway after an Indianapolis man disappeared beneath the water while boating with friends over the weekend. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends around 2 p.m. Sunday when he disappeared beneath the surface of the water. An initial investigation revealed that while Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water, it appears he slipped out of it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO