Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein joins group pledging to not prosecute abortions

By Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Monday that he will join a group of prosecutors from across the country in pledging not to prosecute abortion cases after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Ohio all but banned the procedure.

Late Friday, an Ohio law set to take effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned that makes providing an abortion in the state after cardiac activity can be detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy, a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison.

Klein's office prosecutes criminal misdemeanor offenses and does not handle felony cases such as those involving an abortion.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat, who handles felony prosecutions in the county, declined to comment Monday afternoon.

Union County Prosecutor David W. Phillips, a Republican, said there are no abortion providers in Union County, so he does not believe it will become an issue there. However, he said he is sworn to uphold the law should a situation arise.

Licking County Prosecutor Bill Hayes said he doesn't go out looking for cases and that's up to law enforcement. He said he will prosecute the law.

Klein, a Democrat, said Monday he will not prioritize prosecuting individuals who seek, assist in, or provide abortions. Instead, he said he will continue to prioritize trying violent crimes, cases of domestic violence, repeat offenders and dangerous criminals.

The day that Roe v. Wade fell: Panic, praise at Ohio's abortion clinics

6-week ban uproots Ohio abortion access: Canceled appointments, out-of-state referrals

“Using limited criminal justice resources to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to my obligations to pursue justice and promote public safety," Klein said. "We will continue to use our prosecutorial discretion to put the safety and security of Columbus residents first by allocating our resources to target the most serious crimes facing our community.”

As of Monday afternoon, Klein is one of two Ohio prosecutors among more than 80 elected prosecutors nationwide that have signed on to the bipartisan pledge . Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley has also signed the pledge.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, a Republican, did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Columbus Division of Police did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon on whether its officers will investigate abortion cases given the police division's previous refusal to enforce health-related laws when it came to masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Detroit metro area and southeast Michigan, The Detroit Free Press reported that multiple county prosecutors are saying they will not charge women who have abortions or the doctors who safely perform them — no matter what the nation's highest court says.

“Today’s tragically misguided decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning 50 years of precedent is a step backward for the equal rights of women across the country," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who vowed to protect reproductive freedoms, told the Free Press.

Wayne County (Detroit) Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor) Prosecutor Eli Savit echoed those sentiments, stressing their offices will not charge women or health care providers participating in abortions, the newspaper reported.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, a Republican, has previously said he will uphold the law consistent with his oath.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the county David W. Phillips is the prosecutor in. Phillips is the Union County prosecutor.

Jordan Laird is a criminal justice reporter at the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at jlaird@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein joins group pledging to not prosecute abortions

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#City Attorney#The U S Supreme Court#Franklin County#Democrat#Republican
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

