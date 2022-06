BARABOO, Wis. — An Indiana man has been named as the suspect in a Wisconsin zoo break-in that led to the escape of several animals. Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana has been identified by the Baraboo Police Department as the person believed to have cut off locks on several exhibits and damaged a door on another enclosure in the middle of the night on June 7 at the Oschner Park Zoo.

