Clarksville, TN

New HomeGoods store coming to Clarksville

By Jimmy Settle, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

A new HomeGoods store is confirmed for Clarksville.

Joe Bell, spokesman for the Cafaro Co., parent of Governor’s Square Mall, confirmed that HomeGoods is coming to about 24,000 square feet of the former Sears space, next to the mall’s relatively new Burlington store.

The timetable for opening the store is currently unavailable.

HomeGoods is a chain of home furnishing stores headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It was founded as a small chain in 1992, and grew to include hundreds of locations throughout the United States.

HomeGoods sells furniture, linens, cooking products, art and other home accessories.

It is part of TJX Companies.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: New HomeGoods store coming to Clarksville

