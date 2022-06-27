ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Kayaker's body recovered

 2 days ago
The Michigan State Police Marine Services Team recovered the body of Donovan Forsythe, 26, of Princeton, NC, about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Early Saturday morning,

multiple agencies responded to River Drive and Wood Street near the dam in Three Rivers after a report that a person had fallen out of a kayak.

The caller said the person had been bobbing in the water before going underwater and not resurfacing. Another person, who had been fishing, attempted to help, but was unable to locate him in the churning water.

Safety officials searched the area until the St. Joseph County dive team arrived to begin a recovery operation. Due to the dynamics of the search, personnel from Fabius Park Fire Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police marina division were summoned to assist.

