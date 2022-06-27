ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Phila, TCC boys, girls selected for Buckeye state

 2 days ago
Three boys, from New Philadelphia High School and Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School, attended the 2022 Buckeye Boys State program. They were sponsored by the New Philadelphia American Legion, Tuscarawas Post No.139.

Meanwhile, the New Philadelphia American Legion, Tuscarawas Post No. 139, sponsored two juniors from New Philadelphia High School and two juniors from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School to the 2022 Buckeye Girls State. The program was held from June 12-18 at Mount Union University in Alliance.

Nearly 1,250 people were registered for this program. The delegates were high school junior boys representing more than 900 high schools in Ohio. This program provided a week of leadership and management, learning how our Ohio government operates and functions. Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State has become the largest Boys State program in the nation. It is sponsored by The Ohio American Legion, the largest veterans’ organization in the State of Ohio. At BBS, young men learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach.

The New Philadelphia American Legion sponsored delegates were:

• Andrew Lakota, 17, son of Aaron and Rose Lakota, attends TCCHS. He is an honor student. His high school activities include Class Vice President and a member of the cross country, basketball, and football teams. At BBS, he was the Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. After high school, Andrew plans to attend Ohio University. Drew plans to major in business and sports broadcasting.

• John Nguyen, 17, son of Duong and Louise Nguyen, attends TCCHS. He is a member of the National Honor Society. His high school activities include Youth to Youth, playing basketball, running track, and cross country. At BBS, he was the Welsh County Commissioner. After high school, John plans to attend Miami University in Oxford and major in business.

• Bradford Waugh, 17, son of Thom and Charity Waugh, attends NPHS. His high school activities include: Delphian Chorale, Vox Men’s Choir, Jazz Choir, and Theater. He plays guitar. He also is a member of the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award. The Boy Scouts have also honored Bradford as a member of the Order of The Arrow. At BBS, he was a member of the Dieringer City Council. After high school, Brad plans to attend Ohio Northern University. He is considering several majors, one of which is a law degree then he may enter military service.

Buckeye Girls State is celebrating its 76th year. The BGS is designed to educate Ohio young women in the duties, privileges, rights, responsibilities, and good citizenship. Delegates learn more about city, county, and state government in one week than in an entire semester of high school. The Ohio American Legion Auxiliary organizes and directs this wonderful program.

The American Legion, Tuscarawas Post No. 139 sponsored BGS delegates were:

• Cambri Mushrush, 17, daughter of Jason and Shanda Mushrush, attends NPHS. She is a member of the National Honor Society. School activities include cross country (Captain), Key Club (Vice President), track team, Spanish Club, Science Club, and Renaissance Club. Cambri is a member of the 4-H Older Youth, Camp Counselor, and 4-H Advisor. She is also a member of her church Youth Group. While at BGS, she was elected as the Verbeke County Engineer. After high school, Cambri plans to attend Purdue or Ohio State University and major in Computer Science or Engineering.

• Piper Olson, 17, daughter of Kurt Olson and Jessica DeBois, attends TCCHS. She is a member of the National Honor Society. School activities include Golf, Cheer Squad, Indoor & Outdoor Track, Mock Trial, Chess Club, Scholastic Challenge Competition, Youth to Youth, Youth Advisory Board, Creative Writing Competition, and studied Mandarin (Chinese) for 3 years. Musical instruments she plays are piano, guitar, violin, ukulele, and banjo. While at BGS, she worked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, given the rank of Colonel in charge of the Highway Patrol Cadets during BGS. After high school, Piper will be attending college to become a Pediatrician or a Physician Assistant.

• Delaney Savage, 17, daughter of Richard and Stacy Savage, attends TCCHS. She is an Honor Student. School activities include Class Secretary and Youth 2 Youth member. She played high school softball and basketball. She also played travel softball and has been an altar server for her church. At BGS, she was elected an Ohio State Senator. After high school, Delaney plans to attend college and major in Early Education.

• Madison Scott, 17, daughter of Gary and Loretta Scott, attends NPHS. She is a member of the National Honor Society. School activities include tennis, Delphian Chorale, French Club, Science Leadership Club, Student Council, and Academic Challenge. At BGS, she was selected to be the Chief of Staff for the Ohio Auditor’s Office. After high school, Madison plans to attend the University of Akron and major in Engineering.

