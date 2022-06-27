ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Genealogy society plans surname research days

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yPx3_0gNXYI1B00

DENNISON — The Tuscarawas County Genealogy Library is once again going to hold surname research days.

At these meetings anyone researching the surname that the society is discussing that day is welcome to attend. You do not need to be a member and there is no cost to attend.

The surnames and dates the society has scheduled currently are Murphy on July 13, Riggle Aug. 17, Huebner Sept 14, and Mizer Oct. 13. All programs start at 1 p.m. at the genealogy library, 307 Center St., Dennison.

If you are interested in participating in any of these meetings you may register by sending an e-mail to tcgslibrary@gmail.com mailing a letter to Tuscarawas County Genealogical Society P.O. Box 83, Dennison, Ohio 44621 or calling the library the first and third Tuesday, every Thursday and every Saturday from 11 a.m, to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in having the society hold a research day for a surname that you are researching, contact the society. Once the organization has at least three people interested in a surname, the society will schedule a meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Why local officials are thanking DeWine

State and federal money gets funneled to the Valley from time to time, but Tuesday, special recognition was delivered to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for a bill he signed that will bring $500 million to the area.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
State
Ohio State
Tuscarawas County, OH
Society
City
Dennison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Tuscarawas, OH
WFMJ.com

'Say your final goodbye' to Canfield's Village Green Gazebo

It's time to 'say your final goodbye' to the gazebo that is a staple in Canfield's Village Green. At least until it's rebuilt, that is. The City of Canfield told community members on Facebook that Tuesday would be the last day to visit the gazebo, as it's set to be demolished soon.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Surname#The Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wtuz.com

New Phila Discusses Recent Water Main Breaks

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following two water main breaks in the same week, New Philadelphia officials updated residents on what happened. The break initially occurred next to Starbucks, Verizon, and Chipotle along Bluebell Drive over the weekend. Service Director Ron McAbier told council Monday night that the same pipe...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman murdered in Summit County, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered. The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron. The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy