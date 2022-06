Bonnie Mucha Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 56-year-old Trenton resident.

Bonnie Mucha was last seen near Woolverton Avenue and Hamilton Township, Trenton Police said in a release on Saturday, June 25.

Anyone with information about Mucha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Trenton Police tip line at (609) 989-4000.

