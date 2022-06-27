Alders Question Police Actions In Cox Case

The Board of Alders weighed in Monday on the way police handled an arrestee named Richard Cox, leaving him paralyzed and hospitalized.

The incident involving Cox occurred June 19. Read about that here and here, and watch what happened in the above video.

The alders’ staff released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are disheartened by the recent events surrounding the arrest of Mr. Richard Cox. All residents of our City and visitors deserve to be treated with respect and dignity by all New Haven Public Safety officials. This is our expectation and part of our legislative agenda, Public Safety For All, which includes true community policing.

“While this is under investigation by the State, we will continue dialogue with the Administration to review applicable policies and procedures and recommend any appropriate changes. Although this incident is not a reflection of our entire police department, we recognize the seriousness of what occurred and condemn any action that does not promote or enhance safety for the residents of our City.”