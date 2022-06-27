ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What Kansas City Chiefs player has the most to prove in 2022? We answer in podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNEV4_0gNXWhOI00

You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers. Actually, the questions were ours, too. On today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell and host Blair Kerkhoff batted around some responses to such questions as:

*What Chiefs player has the most to prove this season?

*Who fills the leadership role left by safety Tyrann Mathieu?

*Which wide receiver leads the Chiefs in receptions?

And more. We didn’t always agree on the answers but covered plenty of ground in the attempt. Let us know if we didn’t get it right.

Story link:

Juan Thornhill seeks to fill leadership void in absence of mentor Tyrann Mathieu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs secondary ranked in NFL’s top half

If the preseason rankings for the Kansas City Chiefs secondary are even remotely close at this stage of the calendar, general manager Brett Veach should be smiling from ear to ear. Pro Football Focus recently put out its list of the best secondaries in the National Football League, top to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
928
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy