Crest Side Medical Clinic

Parents-to-be were excited that they will become parents in a few weeks, but everything changed in a matter of hours in March when the pregnant woman suffered heart failure and was transferred to hospital to have her baby delivered because she was literally dying. The couple, who are now parents to a healthy newborn, overcame the critical situation and decided to share the story with the public explaining how delivering the baby actually helped the mother stay alive even though her heart completely stopped at one point while giving birth.

