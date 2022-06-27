AAA: Average Cost of Gas in Florida Drops 14-Cents to $4.68

Tallahassee - Monday June 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis Monday signed the following two bills into law:. CS/HB 461 – Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program Student Service Requirements: The bill modifies the eligibility requirements for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program to include an option for students to use paid work hours in lieu of volunteer hours to qualify for a scholarship. Specifically, students graduating in the 2022-2023 academic year and thereafter may qualify for a Florida Academic Scholars, Florida Medallion Scholars, Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars, or Florida Gold Seal CAPE Scholars award through volunteer hours specified in law, or through 100 hours of paid work.

