Florida State

AAA: Average Cost of Gas in Florida Drops 14-Cents to $4.68

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida - Monday June 27, 2022: The average cost for regular unleaded in Florida has dropped again over the past week falling to $4.68 a gallon as of Sunday. The state average has fallen 14 cents since a week ago, and over the past two0-weeeks the average has fallen by 21...

www.wqcs.org

Related
wqcs.org

Travelers Urged to Drive Safe Over the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Florida - Thursday June 30, 2022: The Florida Department of Highway Safety and the Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on Florida roads this holiday weekend. More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Tornado Touches Down Near Treasure Coast Airport Tower

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 30, 2033 - A tornado touched down near the Treasure Coast International Airport this afternoon. It rustled some vegetation and brought down some leaves, but caused no serious damage. The funnel cloud was reported just before 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon near the airport tower. Treasure...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Signs Two Bills Into Law

Tallahassee - Monday June 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis Monday signed the following two bills into law:. CS/HB 461 – Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program Student Service Requirements: The bill modifies the eligibility requirements for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program to include an option for students to use paid work hours in lieu of volunteer hours to qualify for a scholarship. Specifically, students graduating in the 2022-2023 academic year and thereafter may qualify for a Florida Academic Scholars, Florida Medallion Scholars, Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars, or Florida Gold Seal CAPE Scholars award through volunteer hours specified in law, or through 100 hours of paid work.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Pedro Allende Named Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services

Tallahassee - Tuesday June 27, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Tuesday named Pedro Allende Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services and he appointed seven others to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. Allende id an attorney who has been a member of Florida’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council since September 2021....
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Bright Futures Scholarship Eligibility Expanded

Tampa - Monday June 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 461 into law Monday. It expands eligibility for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program to include paid work experience as a substitute for service hours. This expansion will allow students who work after school jobs to apply their paid work...
FLORIDA STATE

