The Frankfort City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance on all three readings that amended the 2022 salary ordinance. “With the cost of living and things going up as much as they have been recently, we felt like it would be good for us to think about giving some kind of a stipend, or bonus to help our employees,” said Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO