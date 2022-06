July 8-9 -Steve Warren Service and Gospel Sing: Steve Warren of Cookeville, TN, will be at the Clover Fork Singing Grounds in Orlando on Friday July 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 9, at noon. Friday night, Warren will sing a few of his hit songs and bring a message. Saturday will be an afternoon of singing. Take Exit 79 off I-79 at Burnsville and follow the signs to Orlando. There is shelter and plenty of seating, but you may enjoy sitting in your own lawn chair, so feel free to bring it along. No admission charge. Rain or shine! For more information about Steve Warren, visit www.stevewarrenministries.com. Contact Willie Shaver at 304-853-2418.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO