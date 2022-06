A Peru police officer shot a pit bull Monday afternoon. Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka says the officer was sent to the 7-hundred block of 12th street for what was believed to be a black pit bull running loose. The dog charged the officer, who “in fear for his life,” fired one shot at the dog. The dog sustained a gunshot wound to his front leg and was treated and released. While the officer was not bitten, Pyszka said at least 3 complaints were lodged against the animal in a five-hour span. No charges have been issued, but the investigation continues. If you have any surveillance video that could help contact the Peru Police Department.

PERU, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO