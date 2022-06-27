Bees swarm around overturned 18-wheeler in Summit County

Park City’s plans for a 465-space park and ride at Quinn’s Junction were put on hold indefinitely after a 3-2 city council vote in May to delay the project. The majority of councilors cited a need for more cooperation with Summit County, ongoing negotiations with local resorts Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, and a desire to better utilize the existing Richardson Flat park and ride as reasons not to proceed.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO