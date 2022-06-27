ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Bees swarm around overturned 18-wheeler in Summit County

A semi truck and trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 late Monday morning. Summit County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Wright told KPCW "thousands of...

KPCW

Millions of bees remain on the loose in Silver Creek Canyon

On Monday evening Summit County officials warned the public to stay off the rail trail near milepost 149 in Silver Creek Canyon. According to a statement, millions of bees are swarming the area and could pose a danger to anyone walking, biking or riding through the Silver Creek section of the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail through July 4th.
