Winterville, GA

Press Release Announcing a Proposed Property Tax Increase

cityofwinterville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Winterville today announces its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 20.53 percent. Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on...

www.cityofwinterville.com

thechampionnewspaper.com

Property taxes set to increase in DeKalb

Tentative property taxes and millage rates in DeKalb County and in most municipalities in DeKalb are set to rise in 2022, with the final sets of public hearings scheduled for July. Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New Clarkesville apartment complex nearing completion

Habersham County soon will have additional affordable housing as Sutton Terrace apartments on Clarkesville’s west side begin to phase in residents. The income-based housing should be allowing its first tenants to move in over the next few weeks, said Clarkesville Zoning Administrator Caleb Gaines. “The leasing office is here...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
cityofwinterville.com

Citizen Volunteers Needed for Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

The City of Winterville needs 7 citizen volunteers to serve on a steering committee for the update to our Comprehensive Plan, the blueprint of our city's future. If you are interested in serving on this important committee, please contact cityhall@cityofwinterville.com or call City Hall at 706-742-8600.
WINTERVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Morning Headlines: New laws go into effect today

July 1 marks the first day that several new state laws take effect. Several bill focus on public schools:. HB 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that some view as divisive;. HB 1178 consolidates a number of parental rights into a single law including the right for parents...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PUBLIC AUCTION These vehicles will be sold at Public Auctions

CONYERS, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Animal Control overloaded with owner surrenders

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (June 27, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Direcor and animal rescue coordinator said there are many dogs without interest and expired holds in the shelter. He said so many of them are owner surrenders. If you are in a position...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Saturday night fireworks show in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Parks Director Mike Little dies at 58

Mike Little, the director of Hall County Parks & Community Services, passed away Saturday at the age of 58. A press release from Hall County Government said Little was hired as the facilities manager at Allen Creek Soccer Complex in 2001 and was named director of Hall County Parks & Leisure Services about 10 years later. Little's title was changed in 2019 to director of Parks & Community Services.
HALL COUNTY, GA
worldatlas.com

These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Cobble inaugurated as Stonecrest mayor

Jazzmin Cobble was sworn in as mayor of the city of Stonecrest June 17 by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Latisha Dear Jackson. Cobble—one of the inaugural city council members—will be the second mayor of Stonecrest after Jason Lary vacated his seat on Jan. 5, 2022. Cobble’s term as mayor expires Dec. 31, 2023.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Well-known gospel singer now leads White County Fire Department

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ENT clinics owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraud

Jeffrey Gallups, MD, owner of a chain of Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical clinics, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which the former Georgia insurance commissioner also has been indicted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 28. Dr. Gallups profited from ordering physicians who worked at his...
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A busy stretch of road has been blocked as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning. Officials say the westbound lanes are blocked on East Broad St. from Jackson and Lumpkin Streets. Anyone traveling in that area should seek alternate routes. Traffic is expected...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Fourth of July closures, Pizza Factory opens and refreshing summertime drinks

Many restaurants are closed the week of July 4 for summer break. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. Several restaurants are taking a summer break this coming week. Marti’s at Midday will be closed July 2-10, while ZZ & Simone’s will be closed July 2-8. Independent Baking Co. will be closed July 3-11. The National will be closed July 1-6, and their lunch service will return July 13. Five & Ten will be closed just for a few days on July 2-4.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cause of Commerce motel fire listed as ‘accidental’

Investigators know what it wasn’t but still don’t know what it was that caused a devastating motel fire in Commerce earlier this month. State and local arson and insurance investigators met several times following the fire at Motel 6 on Frontage Road at Banks Crossing. “We completely ruled...
COMMERCE, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers. Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people...
CONYERS, GA

