Marianna, FL

Amanda L Faulk

By Jackson County TIMES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda L Faulk, 39, of Marianna Florida,...

Marlene A. Schumacher

Marlene A. Schumacher, 76, of Marianna died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. A native of Welland, Ontario, Canada, Marlene resided in Florida for approximately 47 years and in Marianna for 36 years. Marlene was employed by Walmart and Woodall’s. Marlene was preceded in death by her father,...
MARIANNA, FL
Deaconess Mollie Jackson Hawkins

Deaconess Mollie Jackson Hawkins transitioned from this life to her eternal heavenly home to be with her Lord on June 17, 2022 at the age of 93. Mollie Hawkins was born on March 18, 1929 in Clayton, Alabama to Ed Jackson and Eula Cole Jackson. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior at Springhill Baptist Church and began a lifetime of Christian service. She received her early education and training at the Barbour County Training School where she was a good student and excelled on the girls basketball team. After graduation, she attended Tuskegee University where she majored in Nursing. Later she entered into Holy Matrimony with the dashing young airmen, Ulysses C. Hawkins. As a military spouse for over 20 years, they were stationed in all parts of the US. Whether in Alaska or Arizona; Maine or Florida she made each duty station a special home for her family. Together, Ulysses and Mollie raised five children, Ulyses, Linda, Lonnie, Christopher, and Debbie. Upon Sgt Hawkins’ retirement from service, the family settled in Lynn Haven, Florida and quickly became apart of the community. Mollie Hawkins joined Allen Chapel AME Church where she was an active and faithful member.
CLAYTON, AL
Mr. James Fennell

Mr. James Fennell of Port Saint Joe, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 28th at the Emerald Shores Health And Rehabilitation Center in Panama City, Florida. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Mrs. Wanda Harrell

Mrs. Wanda Harrell, of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life. temporal to life eternal on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Marianna, Florida. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, June 30,. 2022, at 11:00 AM from the sanctuary of Rivertown Community Church. located at 5434 Lafayette Street in...
MARIANNA, FL
Marianna, FL
Marianna, FL
Obituaries
Ms. Neva Gayle Calhoun-Wooden

Ms. Neva Gayle Calhoun-Wooden of Marianna, Florida gained her heavenly wings on June 22nd at home. She was 49 years of age. At an early age, Neva received the Lord Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior and was baptized at Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Dr. L.L. Brooks. She served in the Youth Choir.
MARIANNA, FL
Mr. Gary Lee Cox

Mr. Gary Lee Cox, age 66, of Marianna went home to be with the LORD on Sunday June 26, 2022. A Homegoing Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday June 30th, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Marianna located at 2897 Green Street in Marianna with Reverends DeRon Johnson and Cody Clark officiating.
MARIANNA, FL
James (Jimmy) Malcolm Stewart

James (Jimmy) Malcolm Stewart, 62, of Sneads, Florida, left this earth peacefully on June 27, 2022, at his home in Sneads, Florida. Jimmy was born on October 27, 1959, in Seattle, Washington to Leonard D. Stewart and Shirley Mikell Stewart. He grew up in Chattahoochee, Florida, and was a graduate of Chattahoochee High School where he made lifelong friends and many fond memories. Jimmy was retired after many years of service as a correctional officer sergeant for the State of Florida Department of Corrections. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends, cheering on his Florida Gators in football and the St. Louis Cardinals in baseball, listening to Rock n Roll music, art and photography, as well as training and participating as a triathlete in his younger years. Jimmy also had a passion for collecting guns and guitars. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, gentle spirit.
SNEADS, FL
1st APPEARANCE for June 29, 2022

William Cox: Battery domestic violence- Conditional release, no contact with victim, no alcohol, arraignment set for August 1 at 9 a.m. Tommy Jackson: Grand theft motor vehicle- $5,000 bond and no contact with victim, on state probation (Jackson County)- hold for ten days to file violation of probation. Alice Kuster:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Local man convicted of molesting 7-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is facing life in prison for committing sex acts with a 7-year-old girl. It took a Bay County jury less than an hour on Tuesday to convict 53-year-old Rene Elmer Rivas of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
JAIL Report for June 25-26, 2022

Morgan Robinson, 24, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tristan Robinson, 23, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jantz Johnson, 37, Marianna, Florida: No valid driver’s license, fleeing and eluding: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kadeen Whitmore-Green, 37, West Palm Beach, Florida: Aggravated battery with...
MARIANNA, FL
Lynn Haven water tank mural idea sparks controversy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city officials want to brighten up the scenery with a new mural on one of the water tanks off Highway 77. Workers recently repaired the tanks and primed them for painting. City officials reached out to local artists about a possible mural, and they submitted renderings showing the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Summer Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Cottondale at Poplar Springs, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Marianna plays a varsity intrasquad game, 5 p.m. Cottondale at Wiregrass, 5 p.m.
COTTONDALE, FL
‘Project of the Decade’ coming soon in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-awaited Panama City project is finally ready to take shape. Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid at their Tuesday County Commission meeting to Royal American Construction for improvements on Cherry Street. Some commissioners called it the ‘Project of the Decade.’ The estimated $6 million project will totally transform the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Jackson County, FL man arrested for reckless driving

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man is behind bars after he attempted to assault Jackson County officers on Saturday. Deputies for the Sheriff’s Office observed the man later identified as Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson traveling at high speeds on Highway 73 South on the night of June 25.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Man killed by working on his semi-truck at the Dothan Circle K

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man. On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a part came loose and […]
DOTHAN, AL
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Jail inmate died Friday night of what is described as natural causes. James R. Davenport, 54, collapsed in his cell and was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4. An autopsy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Deepak Juneja

Is Panama City Beach, FL a Good Place to Invest?

Florida's real estate market has something for everyone, beginners and seasoned investors alike. However, it is a huge region, and you’ll have to decide on the best region to focus on. Panama City Beach Florida is a prime location in case you are not sure where to begin. It offers profitable, sustainable, and valuable real estate properties, hence its popularity. Additionally, it is growing at a faster rate compared to other regions. With the vast sugar-white beaches and magnificent scenery, there is always something going on in this community. Here are some of the major reasons why investing in Panama City Beach is a good idea.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Southbound lanes on Hwy 231 and Owenwood Rd closed

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-car collision closes the southbound lanes on Highway 231 and Owenwood Road just North of Fountain. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said to take alternate routes and expect delays. We’re told there are injuries. We’ll have more information as […]
FOUNTAIN, FL

