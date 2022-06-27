ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UArizona will provide tuition-free education for Native Americans

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndergraduate students from the state’s 22 federally recognized Native American tribes will no longer have to pay tuition and mandatory fees at the University of Arizona main campus in Tucson. Beginning in the fall, new and continuing full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates will be eligible for the Arizona Native Scholars...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy