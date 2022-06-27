ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Event organizer shares what’s new at Dragon Lights Reno this summer

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Reno festival is back in Reno and this year it’s bigger than ever before. July 1-Aug. 12, 42 larger-than-life lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Summer reading challenge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library is getting creative with a program called “Oceans of Possibilities”. Library staff transformed the inside of the building into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca, blue whales, and manta rays swimming overhead. This is also a community...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Registration open for Microsoft Reno’s free DigiGirlz Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcoming more women into the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Microsoft Reno is gearing up for its annual DigiGirlz Day!. It’s a free, one day program for high school girls, ages 14 to 18. The company lost a few years due to covid, so next month is the first time in two years to resume this summer event. There will be workshops on STEAM, fun learning and networking as well.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Note-Able Music Therapy Services excited to move into bigger space to help more students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services is seeing such a big need in their community that they are getting ready to move into an even bigger space at the end of the week. The Reno-based music nonprofit offers music therapy for people of all abilities. They recently purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
FOX Reno

Beth's Picks Artown Week 1

Reno, NV - Artown kicks off this Friday, July 1 with Discover Artown kid's activities and an Opening Night performance by Cliff Porter at Wingfield Park. Enjoy Artown events all month long and tune in every Monday for Beth's Picks.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Transportation Options to Star Spangled Sparks

Sponsored: It’s almost time to celebrate America’s freedom with a fireworks show at the Nugget! This year, the Star Spangled Sparks event and fireworks show will be held on Monday, July 4. But keep in mind that parking can be a challenge in and around Victorian Square, especially during special events.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Chalk-and-roll!’ The Atlantis is gearing up for its annual Chalk Art and Music Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Chalk’ it up to experience, but after six years of hosting the Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival, the Atlantis casino knows what they’re doing!. Reno’s fastest growing art event is back July 8-10. Watch over 150 artists transform pavement into spectacular masterpieces while they battle for prizes. There will also be arts and craft vendors, a variety of food and drink and live entertainment. This year’s musical lineup includes Eddie Cotton, JP Soars, Onoleigh Pommier, Whitney Myer, and JC Smith.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Dragon Lights Reno#Chinese#The Lantern Food Court
Nevada Appeal

Busy July 4 weekend chugs in to Carson City

It will be a busy long weekend in Carson City with the events culminating in the RSVP Fourth of July fireworks at about 9 p.m. Monday. The best place to view the fireworks will be at Mills Park. RSVP will be hosting a fundraiser including seating and dinner for the...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society shelters filling up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door. Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KOLO TV Reno

‘Kick For a Cause’ helping families in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Kick For a Cause.’. For the second year in a row event organizers in Sparks put on a kickball fundraiser at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex to help raise $15,000 for four kids with special needs and their families. “Swim lessons, dance lessons, and they’re not...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department reminds community of Truckee River safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a week of hot temperature and you might be looking for a way to cool off. Before people think about floating the river, there are some things to keep in mind. The Reno Fire Department mentioned even with these low water levels, rapids can still...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada American Red Cross honors 10 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross honored 10 volunteers Saturday for their exceptional service in the last year. “In the past fiscal year, Red Cross volunteers in Northern Nevada have worked a combined 10,426 hours,” Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada chapter, said in a statement. “This number represents the generous amount of time that volunteers in our community have been willing to donate to the Red Cross – and each hour has an impact on the people who depend on us.”
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Roger Diedrichsen Sells Pizza Barn to New Owners

Party at the Barn on June 29, at 6 p.m. As most of you know Roger has sold the Pizza Barn, and his last official day will be Thursday, June 30. The staff of Pizza Barn would like the community to help them celebrate Roger and his love for, and commitment to this community for the last 44 years. A celebration in his honor will be held at the Pizza Barn, also known as the ZZA Barn on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. We would like to get a picture of Roger with as many past and present employees as possible that evening. There will be a gift for Roger with a card that we would like the employees to sign, and a gift and card from friends, family, and colleagues to sign as well.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson schools Family Life Committee rules approved

The Carson City school board this month approved changes to the rules of procedure for the Family Life Advisory Committee, although the discussion generated questions from the public about the group’s role to oversee specific materials included in its curriculum and concerns that there has been a lack of transparency with parents.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County wildfire sending smoke toward Reno

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze over Reno Wednesday is likely from a wildfire burning in Nevada County, the National Weather Service in Reno reported. More than 750 personnel are working the Rices Fire which started Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road south of Dobbins.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Snowshoe Thompson’s legacy lives on

Genoans celebrated 21 years since the dedication of John A “Snowshoe” Thompson’s statue on Saturday. “We needed a day to get together and honor Snowshoe and for people to get together and say, ‘Hey Snowshoe,’” said Friend of Snowshoe Thompson and organizer Sue Knight.
GENOA, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy