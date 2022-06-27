ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Investiture ceremony of Judge Call set Friday

By Bannock County
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — Friends and family of newly appointed Magistrate Judge...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho plans rallies, fundraisers

Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho has planned several events and fundraisers in the coming weeks in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The pro-choice group is urging the community to help with the statewide “Day of Action,” which is a Democratic canvassing effort that will take place in the Idaho State University area of Pocatello this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants in the canvassing...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Judge Bryan K. Muray to retire after 29 years of service

When Judge Bryan K. Murray was selected as the judge to serve in the Bannock County Juvenile Court some 29 years ago, the state of Idaho and Bannock County benefited greatly. Judge Murray was a local choice — a graduate of Pocatello High School, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho School of Law. He worked through high school as a janitor at ISU’s Mini Dome, now known as Holt Arena, and spent summers as a lifeguard and river guide at scout camp. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Portneuf Medical Center Awards 2022-2023 auxiliary scholarships

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announces the 2022-2023 scholarship recipients. Each recipient receives $2,000 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University. Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation and future medical field pursuits. This year’s scholarship recipients are Kindra Lee, Megan Treasure, Brooke Olsen...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

The week ahead is packed with shopping, dining specials, live music, First Friday Art Walk, markets, and the Independence Day Parade! Plan now to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Downtown events this week include:. Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Valley Office Systems. The KYD-J Band...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department issues public service announcement regarding fireworks

The Pocatello Police Department wants everyone to enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday but reminds the citizens of Pocatello to use safe and sane fireworks while celebrating. Safe and sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 through July 6 of every year. Please use good fire safety techniques while lighting fireworks: read the directions listed on the firework packaging, have an adult present, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby, never point or throw fireworks at another person, and never use near...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello offices, Pocatello Regional Transit closed July 4; Sanitation collection as normal

City of Pocatello offices will close for Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) buses will not be running July 4. The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal July 4. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, or yard waste should still place their autocarts out as scheduled. The landfill will be closed to the public on July 4. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Marlise Irby at 208-234-6281 or mirby@pocatello.us. Thank you for your cooperation.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello High School class of 1982 reunion begins July 22

POCATELLO — There will be a reunion for the Pocatello High School class of 1982 from July 22 to July 23. — Noon — Painting of the Poky rock and tour of the school. — 5 p.m. — A mixer at the Rosewood Reception Center & Gathering Place, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, is an opportunity to relax, mingle and even play lawn games in a lovely setting. Beverages will be provided and include local brews from Jim Dandy Brewing. Food can be purchased from the one to two food trucks that will be on-site. This is a joint event with Highland High School.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge#Investiture
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho between June 21-27

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27. Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19. This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Burn ban begins July 1 for Bannock County wildland-urban interface areas

Starting July 1, 2022, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for most parts of Bannock County, including, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District. Fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County are working together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.' No open burning, recreational fires,...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello hires new chief financial officer

The City of Pocatello announces Eugene “Gene” Hill as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the City. Hill will oversee the City’s Finance Department. “We are excited to have Gene on our team. He brings a high level of financial management experience that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad. Hill has worked in finance as a CFO, contract CFO, and Treasurer, for companies...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Black Rock Gold Prospectors to meet July 11

POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on July 11 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Army veteran stops in Pocatello on cross-country walk

POCATELLO — Jake Sansing, a U.S. Army veteran who is on a journey walking from Oregon to Maine with the goal of raising money to open a camp for struggling veterans, spent some time in Pocatello this past weekend. Sansing started his current journey in Newport, Oregon, on April 9. He has since traveled hundreds of miles and met dozens of people along the way. A former infantry soldier who...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Seven Pocatello women's prison inmates hospitalized after being found unconscious

POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported. The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses. The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed the inmates...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least six ambulances respond to Pocatello women's prison after inmates reportedly suffer medical emergency

POCATELLO — Several Pocatello Fire Department ambulances as well as other emergency vehicles responded to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening. Reports indicate that multiple inmates at the prison suffered a medical emergency around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs. At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks subsequently responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench. As of 8 p.m. five people had been transported from the prison to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities are expected to provide more information soon about the incident so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified. Police say 37-year-old Karina Palomares was the victim in a Friday shooting in the southern Idaho town. The suspect in the case, 39-year-old Fabian Silva, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Idaho,...
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Adele Williams awarded Roy Weaver Scholarship

GRACE — Adele Williams was recently awarded a Department of Idaho Scholarship which has been established in the memory of Roy Weaver. It is our pleasure to present this scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Adele Williams. Adele is a graduate of Grace High School. While in high...
GRACE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy