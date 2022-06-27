Investiture ceremony of Judge Call set Friday

Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho has planned several events and fundraisers in the coming weeks in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The pro-choice group is urging the community to help with the statewide “Day of Action,” which is a Democratic canvassing effort that will take place in the Idaho State University area of Pocatello this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants in the canvassing...
When Judge Bryan K. Murray was selected as the judge to serve in the Bannock County Juvenile Court some 29 years ago, the state of Idaho and Bannock County benefited greatly.
Judge Murray was a local choice — a graduate of Pocatello High School, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho School of Law. He worked through high school as a janitor at ISU’s Mini Dome, now known as Holt Arena, and spent summers as a lifeguard and river guide at scout camp.
...
POCATELLO — The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announces the 2022-2023 scholarship recipients. Each recipient receives $2,000 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University. Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation and future medical field pursuits. This year’s scholarship recipients are Kindra Lee, Megan Treasure, Brooke Olsen...
The week ahead is packed with shopping, dining specials, live music, First Friday Art Walk, markets, and the Independence Day Parade! Plan now to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Downtown events this week include:. Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Valley Office Systems. The KYD-J Band...
The Pocatello Police Department wants everyone to enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday but reminds the citizens of Pocatello to use safe and sane fireworks while celebrating.
Safe and sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 through July 6 of every year. Please use good fire safety techniques while lighting fireworks: read the directions listed on the firework packaging, have an adult present, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby, never point or throw fireworks at another person, and never use near...
City of Pocatello offices will close for Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) buses will not be running July 4.
The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal July 4. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, or yard waste should still place their autocarts out as scheduled. The landfill will be closed to the public on July 4.
If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Marlise Irby at 208-234-6281 or mirby@pocatello.us. Thank you for your cooperation.
POCATELLO — There will be a reunion for the Pocatello High School class of 1982 from July 22 to July 23. — Noon — Painting of the Poky rock and tour of the school. — 5 p.m. — A mixer at the Rosewood Reception Center & Gathering Place, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, is an opportunity to relax, mingle and even play lawn games in a lovely setting. Beverages will be provided and include local brews from Jim Dandy Brewing. Food can be purchased from the one to two food trucks that will be on-site. This is a joint event with Highland High School.
POCATELLO — The Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that hospitalized three Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center inmates. According to Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Ray, seven women “became unconscious” Monday night. “The condition of all the women improved after PWCC staff administered naloxone,” Ray...
The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27.
Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19.
This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families,...
Starting July 1, 2022, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for most parts of Bannock County, including, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District.
Fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County are working together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.'
No open burning, recreational fires,...
The City of Pocatello announces Eugene “Gene” Hill as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the City. Hill will oversee the City’s Finance Department.
“We are excited to have Gene on our team. He brings a high level of financial management experience that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad.
Hill has worked in finance as a CFO, contract CFO, and Treasurer, for companies...
POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on July 11 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
POCATELLO — Jake Sansing, a U.S. Army veteran who is on a journey walking from Oregon to Maine with the goal of raising money to open a camp for struggling veterans, spent some time in Pocatello this past weekend.
Sansing started his current journey in Newport, Oregon, on April 9. He has since traveled hundreds of miles and met dozens of people along the way.
A former infantry soldier who...
When multiple people live together, it's an unspoken rule that everyone is expected to chip in. Taking out the garbage here, vacuuming there, maybe even cleaning that gross muck off a mirror now and then. This isn't some new concept. So when your roommate asks you to do the dishes,...
Fore Road and Cusick Creek Trailhead will be temporarily closed Monday, June 27, 2022, for maintenance by Williams Northwest Pipeline Co. Fore Road and Cusick Creek Trailhead will reopen Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported.
The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses.
The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed the inmates...
POCATELLO — Several Pocatello Fire Department ambulances as well as other emergency vehicles responded to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening.
Reports indicate that multiple inmates at the prison suffered a medical emergency around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs.
At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks subsequently responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench.
As of 8 p.m. five people had been transported from the prison to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities are expected to provide more information soon about the incident so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified. Police say 37-year-old Karina Palomares was the victim in a Friday shooting in the southern Idaho town. The suspect in the case, 39-year-old Fabian Silva, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Idaho,...
GRACE — Adele Williams was recently awarded a Department of Idaho Scholarship which has been established in the memory of Roy Weaver. It is our pleasure to present this scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Adele Williams. Adele is a graduate of Grace High School. While in high...
