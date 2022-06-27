ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Marion County deputies investigate pedestrian death in northeast Salem

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Marion County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead late Sunday in northeast Salem.

Deputies responded to the crash on the 4000 block of Lancaster Driver and Ibex St. NE shortly after 10 p.m.

Arriving responders found the pedestrian struck during the crash and pronounced him dead at the scene. The identity of the male pedestrian has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The 19-year-old driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene. No citations or arrests have been made as of Monday.

The crash closed Lancaster Drive for four hours while members of the Marion County Sherriff's Office CRASH team conducted an investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call the non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com , call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County deputies investigate pedestrian death in northeast Salem

