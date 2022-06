July Fourth will be celebrated again after a two-year break. Chappy Ferry service will be affected that day by the parade and the fireworks. Starting at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, vehicle traffic on the ferry will be stopped because road access to and from the ferry on the Edgartown side will be blocked by the parade route. Passengers will be carried without interruption. Once the tail end of the parade passes the top of Daggett street, 500 or so folks line up on that street to head back over to Chappy. Until they are all taken over, in groups of 49 per boat load, no vehicles can get through.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO