Solar umbrellas recalled over lithium battery fire risk

June 27 (UPI) -- Costco is recalling thousands of solar umbrellas sold at its U.S. and Canadian locations, after some of them caught fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas use lithium-ion batteries in the solar panels and can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the commission said in a release, originally issued Thursday.

SunVilla is located in California and has a recall notice on its website, as well as a similar one issued by Health Canada. The item is not listed on the website.

The commission is urging anyone who has the umbrellas to "immediately stop using" them.

"As of June 9, 2022, the company has received one report of a battery overheating and umbrella catching fire in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received five reports of batteries overheating with four reports of umbrellas catching on fire and one report of a smoke-inhalation injury," the Health Canada statement said.

Costco is recalling around 400,000 of the umbrellas, as well as about 33,000 in Canada.

The store is offering full refunds for the recalled items.