Chris Sutton warns Leeds they could be dragged into another relegation battle next season... as he insists it is 'not a good look' if club sell both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has raised concerns about whether Leeds will be able to avoid relegation next season if they lose Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer.

Phillips is closing in on a £45million switch to Manchester City, while Raphinha has been attracting interest from a number of clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona.

Leeds are in danger of being without both players next term, and Sutton is worried for Jesse Marsch's men.

Kalvin Phillips is edging nearer to a move to Premier League champions Manchester City
Raphinha is also wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs and looks likely to leave Leeds

'What about Kalvin Phillips from Leeds to Manchester City, where does that leave Leeds?' Sutton asked on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

'Their best two players look like they are away. Jesse Marsch came in and he kept them up. But that’s not a good look.'

Leeds survived on the final day of the 2021-22 season, snatching a dramatic late win against Brentford, and they have already made three signings in the current transfer window.

The club have brought in Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg, and enticed Marc Roca away from Bayern Munich.

Chris Sutton thinks Leeds will have another tough season if Phillips and Raphinha leave

However, Sutton has claimed that they will need to make further additions to their squad if they want to successfully replace Phillips and Raphinha.

'They are going to have to do some recruiting themselves, Leeds.

'That was a legitimate criticism (on Leeds not bulking up the squad). Bielsa liked to work with a small and thin squad. They got away with it last season.

'But if you are a Leeds fan, you are thinking "blimey, our two star men are off. How are we going to stay in the Premier League next season?"'

Leeds have held talks with RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams and Red Bull Salzburg's Mohamed Kamara in recent days, and they have also launched a £26m bid for Club Brugge forward Charles de Ketelaere, as Marsch looks to improve his playing staff to ensure that Leeds do not get dragged into a relegation dogfight again next season.

