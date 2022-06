------- NOT AS HOT: The core of the upper high that has been responsible for above average temperatures across the Deep South over the past week is shifting west, meaning lower heat levels this week, and a better coverage of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Humidity values will be high each day, but afternoon highs this week will be mostly in the 85-89 degree range, a good ten degrees lower than those we experienced last week.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO