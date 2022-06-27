One person shot in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been shot in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time
They say a call about a shooting on W 22nd Street came in just before 1:50 p.m.
Dispatchers say no arrests have been made but they are searching for a suspect.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries and the name of the victim has not been released.
A neighbor says they saw a man being taken into custody right after the incident.
I stepped outside and, immediately, as I opened my door, I saw a cop on my steps with the guy in handcuffs. He had a mask on. It’s just scary, you know.Huntington Resident
The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.
