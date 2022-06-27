ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

One person shot in Huntington

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJq2Q_0gNXRpNv00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been shot in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time

They say a call about a shooting on W 22nd Street came in just before 1:50 p.m.

Dispatchers say no arrests have been made but they are searching for a suspect.

Teen killed in accidental shooting in Mason County

Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries and the name of the victim has not been released.

A neighbor says they saw a man being taken into custody right after the incident.

I stepped outside and, immediately, as I opened my door, I saw a cop on my steps with the guy in handcuffs. He had a mask on. It’s just scary, you know.

Huntington Resident
STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 200 block of Lee Street has been reopened Tuesday following a deadly incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Charleston Police Department, a woman was hit by a car around 11:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of traffic, near the intersection of Clendenin Street and Lee Street.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into porch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a porch at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Leewood. Metro 911 officials say this happened in the 11,000 block of Cabin Creek Road. They say there are no injuries. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by car near Town Center mall identified

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The woman who was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday has been identified. Charleston Police say that the victim is 67-year-old Edra Lou Johnson, of Charleston. On Tuesday, Charleston PD responded to the 200 block of Lee St. E. near Charleston Town Center. They say that a woman was hit by […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teenager pleads not guilty to killing 4 family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager charged in the 2020 deaths of four family members pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges. Gavin Smith, 18, of Elkview, who was transferred to adult status in May, pleaded not guilty to 4 counts of murder. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard set Smith’s trial for Oct. 11.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
Cabell County, WV
Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

9 televisions stolen from Cedar Grove Elementary

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A break-in at an elementary school in the Cedar Grove area is under investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that police took a report on Monday about a break-in at Cedar Grove Elementary School. They say that a few interior doors were damaged after suspects pried them open, and nine Samsung […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 16-year-old boy died Sunday after an accidental shooting in Gallipolis Ferry involving another teen, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said. Miller says investigators got the call around noon Sunday about a shooting in the area of Woodschool Road in Gallipolis Ferry. The boy’s father,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pedestrians cautious after fatal accident near Town Center Mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police and Fire departments had parts of Lee Street East blocked off for hours Tuesday after a woman was fatally struck by a blue 2015 Toyota Camry near the Town Center Mall’s parking garage. Brandi Hill, who works near the mall, said she...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Troopers: car found over embankment was stolen

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a car was found over an embankment along County Road 120 North in South Point Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday from someone...
SOUTH POINT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cabell County Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Bridgeman Died by Suicide Autopsy Confirms, Coon Charged with Crimes Related

ATHENS, Ohio – The Athens County Coroner’s Office’s investigation of the death of Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, of Nelsonville, has concluded that Bridgeman died by suicide. Bridgeman, 30, was last seen on June 4, 2021. He reportedly left the house with $80 to allegedly purchase a video game at a private residence. When he did not return, his family reported him missing.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Possible Meth Lab Burns Home to Ground

Ross County – Emergency services were called to the scene of a structure fire in Ross County around 12:30 am when they arrived they found a home fully engulfed, now the fire is under invention for possible drug manufacturing. Ross County sheriff’s department was dispatched on 6/27/22 to 379...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Jackson County burglary suspects identified

UPDATE (4:51 p.m. June 28): Both suspects have been taken into custody. Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ross Mellinger tells 13 News that the suspects are Devin Thaxton and Myles Henson, who were both arrested on Tuesday evening for the burglary on Pleasent Valley Road. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been identified […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

AKRON, OH (AP) – Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that officers shot the unidentified man in the parking lot of a business early Monday morning after the man jumped from a moving car and posed […]
AKRON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. man arrested for firing rifle toward children

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man was arrested on Monday, for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of a man’s granddaughters while they were playing in the Pond Fork River. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Wiliam Toath was seen on video recorded by a man parked in his truck near […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Maryland man gets 9 years for firearm and drug charge

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Maryland man was sentenced today to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing a firearm to use for drug trafficking. According to court documents, the Huntington Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department searched a house on Washington Avenue in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington man sentenced to 17 years for drug trafficking

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday for participating in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances in Huntington. According to court documents, 36-year-old Scott Midkiff admitted that he was involved with a drug trafficking ring from Summer […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN ARREST DRUG DEALER

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a drug suspect during a traffic stop on US RT 52. Sheriff Thompson stated that Dennie Jude, of Dunlow, W.Va. lied about his name and was in possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and digital scales. Dennie was also wanted for a parole violation.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy