NHL Power Rankings: Top individual performances from 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs came to an end on Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. It capped off a dominant run by the Avalanche to give them their first Cup in two decades, and ending the...

markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
Front Office Sports

Stanley Cup Is Kroenke Sports’ 3rd Pro Title of 2022

Stan Kroenke is having one of the most impressive years in sports ownership history. With the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, three teams owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have won championships in 2022: The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, and the NHL’s Avalanche.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins interview Penguins assistant for head coach opening

Might the Boston Bruins actually go outside the New England area to hire their next head coach?. The Bruins have interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci for their open head coach job, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette reported Wednesday. Vellucci boasts an impressive résumé; he served...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all?

The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond. Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

It's going to be a fun summer for Colorado sports fans since the Avalanche are now Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and just their third championship in the team's history. The Lightning had won the previous two championships and were on the hunt to be sixth team in NHL history to pull off a three-peat before Colorado emerged victorious. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Top quotes from Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup celebration

The Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2–1 score in Game 6 of the championship series to take it four games to two. As is typically the case when teams win the Cup, the Avalanche immediately kicked off their celebration...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Bruins roster reset: Breakdown of contracts, pending free agents

The 2022 NHL offseason is a pivotal one for the Boston Bruins. There has been no indication, at least not yet, that the team is committed to a rebuild. Barring some significant changes, it appears the B's will look to contend during the 2022-23 season, which is a bold strategy given the strength of the Eastern Conference.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: 2022 Stanley Cup Final Recap

Well, it appears I owe the Colorado Avalanche a mea culpa. Contrary to my prediction, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games and hoisted the Stanley Cup as champions of the 2021-22 season. While I’m on the apology tour, I also owe a big one to Darcy Kuemper, but that’ll come later.
DENVER, CO
2022 NHL Draft first-round selection order set

To be held July 7 in Montreal, determined by conclusion of Stanley Cup Final. The order for the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft has been set with the completion of the Stanley Cup Final. The first 16 selections were determined at the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
Avalanche's Stanley Cup Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche claimed its third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history after dethroning the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The methodical and valiant effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed their game plan, belief in each other and trust in the process all en route to becoming champions and victoriously hoisting Lord Stanley.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NHL odds: Every team's 2022-23 Stanley Cup title futures

Members of the Colorado Avalanche will take turns this summer with the Stanley Cup, one of the most cherished team trophies in North American professional sports. Per NHL tradition, members of the championship organization get to spend time with Lord Stanley's Cup, and the trophy is part of a celebration with friends, family and community members.
