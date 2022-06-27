ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

7-year-old struck by pizza delivery driver in Layton

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 7-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after police say he was struck by a pizza delivery driver in Layton.

The incident happened in the area of 2550 East and 3700 North just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The pizza delivery driver was driving westbound on 3700 North when the boy moved in front of the vehicle near 2550 East, resulting in the collision.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Officials were not able to provide an update on his current condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

