Brecknock Township, PA

PA Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $200K sold in Southern Berks

 2 days ago
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, June 24 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 4-7-11-20-21, to win $200,000 less withholding.

$200,000 winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold in Berks

A $200,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket in Friday’s drawing matched all five balls and was sold in Brecknock Township. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill, 4443 New Holland Road. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
