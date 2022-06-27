Comedian Scott Seiss

Baby meets (former) boss.
Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she introduced her 6-month-old son, Malcolm, to Jon Stewart.
“A rare photo of Jon Stewart and Mark Twain,” the actress – who previously worked with “The Daily Show” alum – captioned an adorable pic of Stewart touching the baby boy’s nose.
“Congrats Jon on your #MarkTwainPrize,” Munn, 41, added, referencing the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award Stewart, 59, won Monday night.
From 2010 to 2011, Munn appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Stewart. The two have remained close over the years and have discussed their special bond...
