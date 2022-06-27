Comedian Scott Seiss

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September, Deadline reports. The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer. The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO