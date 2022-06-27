ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner IDs 39-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash near Emmett on Saturday

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

The Ada County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Utah woman that was killed in a crash south of Emmett Saturday.

Ainslee Larsen, 39, died after a 52-year-old Emmett woman’s 2017 Jeep Renegade struck the 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle that Larsen and a 61-year-old Star man were riding, according to an initial report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office and Idaho State Police. Larsen was from Kearns, Utah, a town just outside of Salt Lake City.

The collision occurred at 4:08 p.m. Saturday on Idaho 16, which is a 16-mile route that connects the Treasure Valley to Emmett.

“Words can’t express the sorrow of her mother, children, partner, and family at this shocking news,” a family member of Larsen’s posted on Facebook . “To know her was to love her and she was loved by so many as evidenced by the droves of people who have already reached out and shown up. Our love for her will last forever, and we miss her dearly.”

Larsen was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening, the coroner’s report said. The cause or manner of death has not been released.

Both Larsen and the Star man, which the family member on Facebook identified as Larsen’s father, were wearing helmets. According to the Facebook post, Larsen’s father remains in intensive care after sustaining serious injuries.

Spokesperson Tecia Ferguson was unable to provide additional information on the driver’s condition.

Idaho State Police said in its initial release that they found evidence that indicated the driver may have been drinking alcohol.

Ferguson told the Idaho Statesman by email that state police troopers are finishing their investigation and will forward any information to the Gem County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office will then “determine if charges will be filed against the driver,” Ferguson said.

The name of the driver has not been released.

