"Tracy Flick Can't Win" Author Tom Perrotta

If you're looking for something fun to do over the long holiday weekend, head over to Molalla for the Molalla Buckaroo! Kerry Williamson got a preview of the big event, taking place July 1-4th. For more information about the Molalla Buckaroo, visit molallabuckaroo.com. For more information about all fun things...
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The LIV Golf Portland Invitational teed off on Thursday, marking the United States debut of a controversial new golf league. Some of the world's best golfers have made the switch from the PGA Tour and are playing at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in North Plains.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A KATU News investigation uncovered statistics about people on pretrial release in Multnomah County that the county has been unable to provide, despite criminal justice experts saying the county should be consistently tracking what happens with people under their supervision. KATU looked at court records for...
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore — Fireworks may be a source of fun for many on the Fourth of July, but for those living in the Columbia River Gorge, like David Endom, they can also be a source of fear. "We all worry very much after 2017, with the fire," Endom...
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Politicians and players are speaking out as the LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in North Plains on Thursday. The event aims to rival the PGA tour, and Oregon is the first stop in the United States. The Saudi Arabia-backed event is facing controversy....
MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The mayor of Mt. Angel, Don Fleck, died at his home on Sunday of natural causes. He had been the mayor for the past year-and-a-half, and also served two terms as city councilor in recent years. He was also the former Mt. Angel Fire Chief...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing in Portland's Old Town district on Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau's Central Bike Squad, a person on a sidewalk was stabbed multiple times near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Glisan Street. They say the person...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Northeast Halsey and Grand Avenue at around 2 a.m. There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, we will...
The Safe Rest Village site that just opened at the former Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland is out of compliance and doesn’t meet the requirement of an “emergency management response purpose,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said. The village, which helps house people who...
The city of Vancouver has sworn in its first new police chief in almost a decade. Jeff Mori is taking over the department after serving as the assistant chief for the past few years. He is taking over for Jim McElvain, who has led the department since 2013. Mori comes...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Fire crews are working to put out a 20-acre brush fire Tuesday afternoon off a rural road in Clackamas County. Officials say the fire is an escaped slash burn along Marmot Road, which is north of Highway 26. Initial reports state the fire is burning...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — About 100 residents have been forced from their homes Thursday night after a two-inch natural gas line was hit, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. The leak is in the area of 45th Street and 151st Avenue. Firefighters said “dangerously high levels of gas” were detected...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scammers are targeting residents of Oregon and Washington, this time posing as a Portland Police Lieutenant, and an employee of the Clark County Superior Court. Portland Police say citizens have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard. The callers are told they...
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU Investigates has learned former candidate for Portland City Council Vadim Mozyrsky will campaign against a ballot amendment to change Portland’s form of government and City Council makeup. The 20-member charter commission voted 17 to 3 to send three changes to voters. The first one...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
WOODBURN, Ore. — A 13-year-old was killed after a crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn, according to Oregon State Police. On Tuesday just before 9:40 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) was called to the two-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. Investigators say a gold Chevrolet Classic, driven...
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department has joined the Oregon Car Care Program, a project that focuses on improving traffic safety by helping drivers correct minor equipment violations. Starting Tuesday, June 28, officers will issue vouchers for infractions related to equipment that is required by law, such as...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police said one person was killed after a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Just before 7:40 a.m., Vancouver police responded to Pearson Field for the report of a plane crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they located an aircraft on...
