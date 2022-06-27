ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

"Tracy Flick Can't Win" Author Tom Perrotta

By Watch
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been named the most anticipated book of the year, revealing the second act of one...

katu.com

KATU.com

The 2022 Molalla Buckaroo!

If you're looking for something fun to do over the long holiday weekend, head over to Molalla for the Molalla Buckaroo! Kerry Williamson got a preview of the big event, taking place July 1-4th. For more information about the Molalla Buckaroo, visit molallabuckaroo.com. For more information about all fun things...
MOLALLA, OR
KATU.com

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
KATU.com

Mt. Angel mayor, longtime community leader Don Fleck dies

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The mayor of Mt. Angel, Don Fleck, died at his home on Sunday of natural causes. He had been the mayor for the past year-and-a-half, and also served two terms as city councilor in recent years. He was also the former Mt. Angel Fire Chief...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
Person
Tom Perrotta
KATU.com

Police investigate shooting call in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Northeast Halsey and Grand Avenue at around 2 a.m. There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, we will...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver swears in new chief of police

The city of Vancouver has sworn in its first new police chief in almost a decade. Jeff Mori is taking over the department after serving as the assistant chief for the past few years. He is taking over for Jim McElvain, who has led the department since 2013. Mori comes...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Fire crews are working to put out a 20-acre brush fire Tuesday afternoon off a rural road in Clackamas County. Officials say the fire is an escaped slash burn along Marmot Road, which is north of Highway 26. Initial reports state the fire is burning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
#Tracy Flick
KATU.com

Phone scammers impersonating police, court officials

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scammers are targeting residents of Oregon and Washington, this time posing as a Portland Police Lieutenant, and an employee of the Clark County Superior Court. Portland Police say citizens have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard. The callers are told they...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Traffic mission in Multnomah County leads to drugs, arrests

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KATU.com

13-year-old killed after crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn, OSP says

WOODBURN, Ore. — A 13-year-old was killed after a crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn, according to Oregon State Police. On Tuesday just before 9:40 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) was called to the two-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. Investigators say a gold Chevrolet Classic, driven...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police try new approach to minor traffic violations

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department has joined the Oregon Car Care Program, a project that focuses on improving traffic safety by helping drivers correct minor equipment violations. Starting Tuesday, June 28, officers will issue vouchers for infractions related to equipment that is required by law, such as...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man rushed to the hospital after North Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews respond to deadly plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police said one person was killed after a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Just before 7:40 a.m., Vancouver police responded to Pearson Field for the report of a plane crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they located an aircraft on...
VANCOUVER, WA

