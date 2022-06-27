Security remains high outside U.S. Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade reversal

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A security fence around the U.S. Supreme Court building stands as a backdrop to a noticeably increased law enforcement presence following last week’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The size of the crowd was a lot smaller Monday compared to previous days but emotions continued to run high.

“A lot of joy I would say is what has been the main emotion going through this but also a determination that there’s a lot of work still to be done,” said Kaine Spitak, an anti-abortion rights protester from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the group Rehumanize International.

Right now, more than a dozen states are implementing trigger laws that will ban most or all abortions following the ruling.

At the same time, some states have expanded abortion services.

“I’m really grateful that many states have already preemptively made moves to protect unborn lives in their states,” said Herb Geraghty, executive director of Rehumanize International. “I also recognize there are several states where the unborn are still at risk.”

For pro-abortion rights supporters, the court’s ruling has led to fear for the future.

“We need to be protecting our children and their future and reproductive rights are human rights,” said Jessica Bauer Walker, a pro-abortion rights protester from Buffalo, New York. “We can’t see a future like this for our country and especially for our daughters and our young people.”

Walker and her 15-year-old daughter held signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court calling for reproductive freedom.

They said they’re concerned about women turning to unsafe procedures because of restricted access to abortions by medical professionals.

“It’s just going to become unsafe. People are going to find other ways to do them,” said Serena Walker. “I feel like we’re going backwards.”

Last month, the Senate took up a federal abortion rights bill in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, but the bill failed because it did not have enough support.

With the current makeup of Congress, chances of passing any such law are slim.

